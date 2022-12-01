Several police are hurt by fireworks with tear gas and water cannon deployed as Morocco fans in Brussels and Antwerp celebrate their side qualifying for the World Cup last 16 and Belgium being knocked out
Dozens of people were arrested and at least three police officers hurt in Belgian cities as Morocco fans celebrated their side progressing in the World Cup and Belgium being knocked out.
Tear gas and water cannon were used as fans of the African side celebrated a 2-1 win over Canada that sealed their place in the last 16.
Meanwhile Belgium's 0-0 draw with Croatia saw them head home after a disappointing campaign that included a 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday, which itself sparked riots.
At least 18 people were arrested in Brussels and 35 in Antwerp - however authorities denied riots on the scale of Sunday's disturbances had broken out.
Thousands of Moroccan fans took to the streets waving flags and setting off fireworks in celebration.
Police in Antwerp said plain-clothed officers were set upon by a gang and had fireworks and stones aimed at them. Three were hurt.
After Sunday's violence, Belgian police deployed large numbers of officers in cities across the country in a bid to head off trouble after yesterday's games.
Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for Brussels police told Belgian newspaper Le Soir ahead of the games: 'We will be very vigilant and we will be visible from the start of the match with more police officers on the ground.'
Despite the efforts, trouble flared in the Molenbeek and Schaerbeek districts of Brussels with passersby harassed by celebrating fans, forcing police to intervene. Flares were fired at police and 18 people arrested, Van de keere said.
In Antwerp, community leaders formed a human chain to prevent clashes between celebrating youths and officers.
'Unfortunately, three officers were also injured,' police spokesman Willem Migom told the Brussels Times.
'They were all members of our mediation teams, who work in plain clothes and have de-escalation as their goal. It is regrettable that it's precisely they who became victims of fireworks and were stoned.'
Belgium needed to beat Croatia to reach the last-16 at the World Cup, but they were held to a goalless draw.
After the final whistle, striker Romelu Lukaku punched the dugout - breaking the plexiglass window - and had to be consoled by Belgium's coaching staff including Thierry Henry.
Belgium's elimination led to manager Roberto Martinez standing down from his post.
