Several police are hurt by fireworks with tear gas and water cannon deployed as Morocco fans in Brussels and Antwerp celebrate their side qualifying for the World Cup last 16 and Belgium being knocked out

Dozens of people were arrested and at least three police officers hurt in Belgian cities as Morocco fans celebrated their side progressing in the World Cup and Belgium being knocked out.

Tear gas and water cannon were used as fans of the African side celebrated a 2-1 win over Canada that sealed their place in the last 16.

Meanwhile Belgium's 0-0 draw with Croatia saw them head home after a disappointing campaign that included a 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday, which itself sparked riots.

Fireworks explode around the heads of Belgian police last night as Moroccan fans celebrate their side's qualification for the World Cup's knockout stages. Three police were hurt.

Fans in Brussels celebrate Morocco's World Cup qualification last night. Dozens were later arrested.

At least 18 people were arrested in Brussels and 35 in Antwerp - however authorities denied riots on the scale of Sunday's disturbances had broken out.

Thousands of Moroccan fans took to the streets waving flags and setting off fireworks in celebration.

Police in Antwerp said plain-clothed officers were set upon by a gang and had fireworks and stones aimed at them. Three were hurt.

Police officers in riot gear walk in a line in Brussels after the Canada vs Morocco match

Police in Brussels were deployed to try and prevent a repeat of Sunday night's riots in the city

Supporters hold Morocco's national flag as they make their way through the city

Police officers stand guard in Brussels after the game against Morocco

After Sunday's violence, Belgian police deployed large numbers of officers in cities across the country in a bid to head off trouble after yesterday's games.

Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for Brussels police told Belgian newspaper Le Soir ahead of the games: 'We will be very vigilant and we will be visible from the start of the match with more police officers on the ground.'

Despite the efforts, trouble flared in the Molenbeek and Schaerbeek districts of Brussels with passersby harassed by celebrating fans, forcing police to intervene. Flares were fired at police and 18 people arrested, Van de keere said.

In Antwerp, community leaders formed a human chain to prevent clashes between celebrating youths and officers.

'Unfortunately, three officers were also injured,' police spokesman Willem Migom told the Brussels Times.

'They were all members of our mediation teams, who work in plain clothes and have de-escalation as their goal. It is regrettable that it's precisely they who became victims of fireworks and were stoned.'

Belgium needed to beat Croatia to reach the last-16 at the World Cup, but they were held to a goalless draw.

Romelu Lukaku missed three sitters as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup with a draw

After the game he showed his frustration by punching the glass on the Belgium dugout

After the final whistle, striker Romelu Lukaku punched the dugout - breaking the plexiglass window - and had to be consoled by Belgium's coaching staff including Thierry Henry.

Belgium's elimination led to manager Roberto Martinez standing down from his post.

Police riot officers with dogs face Morocco fans celebrating their victory at the World Cup group F football match against Canada