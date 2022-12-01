ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Cardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkUES_0jUDN8Ld00

As The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee wrapped up her last day at the Power 105.1 radio show, Cardi B called in to send her well wishes and thank Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy for all of their support since the beginning of her career.

Amid playing around with the idea of filling in as a guest host sometime in 2023 to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of Invasion of Privacy — Cardi also revealed that she’s recently had some surgical touch-ups done to her body. Confessing to still visiting the Dominican Republic to get work done, the Bronx rapper told the hosts “I finally got my body right,” just in time for her sophomore album release, expected to drop next year.

More from VIBE.com

“You look amazing,” Yee complimented Cardi. “For these visuals … now is the time.”

“Yeah. Yeah,” the 30-year-old agreed. “I finally got my body right , know what I’m saying? I took a lil’ trip to D.R.”

Charlamagne and Envy both chimed in denying that the Grammy-winning multi-millionaire still goes to the controversial location where many women have lost their lives while receiving surgical enhancements.

“You ain’t go to no damn D.R. No you didn’t,” CThaGod said in disbelief as Cardi reassured him that D.R.’s plastic surgeons “do the best job.”

“You still going to D.R. to get surgery ? No…” Charlamagne responded in disbelief.

Cardi then discussed that fans can expect her sophomore album in 2023 following her debut LP from five years ago.

“Yeah, I have no choice,” she said while deciphering if she should release the project around the anniversary of her debut album . “I have to put it out.”

Revealing that she has already recorded a few songs that are “definite” for the album, she added, “I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out. I think I’m too much in my head about it because there’s some songs and people are like ‘You just need to release it.'”

She added, “I just feel like I’m missing something. It’s missing something. I don’t know. I gotta put it out next year.”

Related Story

Cardi B Responds To Critics Looking For Sophomore Album: "I DO THINGS ON MY TIME, MY WAY"

Cardi also gave her sentiments to Yee through a farewell song and thanked the entire radio show before exiting her phone conversation with the hosts.

“You guys helped me so much in my career and you guys have always been so nice and beautful to me,” Cardi expressed. “I mean I know The Breakfast Club is not over but… I just love you guys.” She then sang Yee a farewell song before speaking on her family plans for the upcoming holidays.

“I can’t even think straight after Thanksgiving,” she jokingly said. “They tore me up — all five of them. I’m recovering.”

Watch Cardi B’s call-in with The Breakfast Club above.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
The Independent

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
thesource.com

Angela Yee Reveals What She Will Miss Most After Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’

Angela Yee is in her last full week at The Breakfast Club. To honor her, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy wore wigs in her favorite color, purple. Speaking with TheJasmineBrand ahead of her full-time departure, Yee revealed what she will miss most. “Our listeners…We have certain people that call...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
TMZ.com

Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash

Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
Vibe

Bow Wow Says Chris Brown Is The “Only Friend I Have In This Industry”

Bow Wow and Chris Brown’s bromance dates back to the brink of the millennium; when teenage girls were begging their parents to buy them Word Up! magazines and Scream Tour tickets. Years after Bow and Brown’s last collaborative effort “Aint Thinkin’ Bout You,” the two reunited backstage on the last stop of the 2022 Millennium Tour in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday (Nov. 27). Reportedly, Brown showed up as a special guest to watch the show, which also included performances from Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter,...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana Checks DJ Vlad Over Jadakiss Bandana-Snatching Question

Juelz Santana has taken a stand, refusing to let DJ Vlad make more of his exchange with Jadakiss during last summer’s Dipset Verzuz faceoff against The Lox. In a clip from a recent VLAD TV interview, the DJ-turned-media personality brings up the moment during which Jadakiss snatched Juelz’ signature bandana, referring to it as a disrespectful move. The Harlem rapper immediately shuts that suggestion down, explaining that he didn’t take offense to it.
Vibe

Conway The Machine Offers Advice To Rappers With Street Ties

Conway The Machine has overcome a lot in his life and rap career and isn’t being selfish with advice that may benefit others. The 40-year-old has a clear message for those who would like to leave behind their ties to the streets. “It’s definitely harder than it seems,” the Griselda rapper said during a Saturday (Nov. 26) visit to Supa Cindy’s show on 99Jamz. “It seems easy, like, ‘You famous now, you gettin’ money!’ A lot of these guys, man, they’re really outside, really tapped in. You gotta respect the code if you know what that life about. It’s codes,...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz On Nas 'Relevancy' Debate: 'Half Of [His Fans] Are Dead!'

Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate involving Nas‘ “relevancy,” and said the Queens legend is “relevant to his fans.”. Boosie’s comments on VLADTV were spurred by claims made by 21 Savage on Clubhouse where he said he didn’t “feel” that Nas was “relevant” in rap. An argument ensued in the chatroom, and once things settled down the Slaughter Gang boss claimed the King’s Disease hitmaker isn’t relevant today, but has a “loyal” fan base and makes good music still.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Teases Soul Music Coming Soon Following Grammys Snub

The R&B singer-songwriter is going back to her roots with her upcoming EP. Summer Walker recently teased an upcoming EP to her fans. At the same time, she shaded award shows for not giving her the recognition she deserves. Alluding to her recent Grammys snub, the R&B singer wrote a...
Vibe

Vibe

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy