Georgia State

Gladys Knight To Executive Produce Series Based On Her Life

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
The life and times of Gladys Knight are slated to unfold onscreen in a new series executive produced by the music icon through her Empress of Soul Productions company. The acclaimed songstress has partnered with Cineflix Productions to develop the project, which she hopes to be a reflection of her impact on the world and the landscape of entertainment.

“At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired, but I’m just getting started,” Knight told Deadline in a statement announcing the news. “All my life I’ve been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity to show the meaning behind the words. Our partnership with Cineflix, sharing my life story, will allow me to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. That alone is greater than any award I could ever receive. It’s important to leave large footprints that go in the right direction. That’s why Empress of Soul Productions was founded.”

J.C. Mills, President and Head of Content at Cineflix Productions, also voiced her excitement for the opportunity to help Knight share her world with the viewers who will tune in to watch the forthcoming series.

“Gladys is a legend and true icon; her creative ambition and artistry is unmatched,” Mills gushed. “With over five decades across music, film, TV, and humanitarian efforts, her life is a beautiful mosaic that we are honored to tell.”

31st August 1978: Gladys Knight And The Pips (left to right) Merald ‘Bubba’ Knight, Edward Patten and William Sweet. (Photo by Ian Tyas/Keystone/Getty Images)

In addition to Knight, the scripted series will also be executive produced by McDowell, Joyce Miller Roy, William Bickley, Carl Buehl, Brian Bird, and Camille Tucker for Empress of Soul Productions, as well as J.C. Mills, Sherri Rufh, and Jeff Vanderwal for Cineflix Productions.

Cineflix previously worked with Knight’s fellow Motown alum Smokey Robinson on the Lifetime telemovie Miracle in Motor City , and plans to format the series similarly to the Netflix original series The Crown .

A native of Atlanta, Knight is most known for her time as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & The Pips, with whom she released her signature chart-topping hit “Midnight Train to Georgia,” in 1973, earning her one of several Grammy Awards she would win throughout her illustrious career . A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she has recorded more than 38 studio albums and also enjoyed a successful career in film and television . In 1976, she won a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year for her role in Pipe Dreams and last appeared in the 2021 film Coming 2 America .

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Gladys Knight performs on stage during HSS 37th Annual Tribute Dinner at American Museum of Natural History on June 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hospital for Special Surgery)

Vibe

Vibe

ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

