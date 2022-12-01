Riley Keough To Headline & EP ‘Under The Bridge’ Hulu Limited Series, Will Play Author Rebecca Godfrey

EXCLUSIVE : Riley Keough ( The Terminal List ) is set to star in and executive produce Under the Bridge , Hulu ’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book.

Keough will play the late author Godfrey in the adaptation of the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. In the book, Godfrey takes readers into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Godfrey (Keough) was a rebellious novelist who returned to her hometown of Victoria, BC, in 1997 and immersed herself in the too-strange-to-believe case of Virk’s murder. As a young woman herself, Godfrey was entrusted by the teenagers accused of the crime and gained unique access to the story. Her increasing fascination with the case — and the killers — drew her down the same path as Truman Capote while writing In Cold Blood.

2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Keough will executive produce Under the Bridge with Gina Gammell via their production company, Felix Culpa.

From ABC Signature, the limited series is executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book and executive producing. Godfrey, who died last month at 54, was an executive producer on the series and will be getting the credit posthumously. Other EPs are Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct.

Keough next will be seen in the lead role of Daisy Jones in Prime Video’s upcoming original serie s Daisy Jones & The Six . She also recently starred in Amazon’s The Terminal List . Keough made her feature film directorial debut with War Pony , co-directed by Gammell, winner of the Camera d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Keough also was a producer and writer on the film. She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.