ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Actors’ Equity & Broadway League Reach Three-Year Contract Agreement

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BODFN_0jUDN23H00

Actors’ Equity Association, the national union representing actors and stage managers, has reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with The Broadway League, the national trade organization of theater owners and producers.

Details on the agreement were not disclosed, but the two sides have been at the bargaining table since September over Equity-supported contract changes involving coverage of understudies, swings and additional stage managers.

The agreement for the production contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country remains subject to ratification by Equity members in a vote by electronic ballot.

Earlier this month, Equity staged a rally in Manhattan’s theater district to support the contract changes.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
Deadline

Britney Spears Musical ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ Sets Broadway Opening

The new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon A One More Time has finalized its Broadway plans: The production will begin previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Marquis Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday, June 22, 2023. Featuring such Spears hits as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” and “Toxic” the new musical is directed and choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid, with an original story by Jon Hartmere that imagines what would happen to classic fairytale icons like Cinderella, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and others if a rogue fairy godmother dropped The Feminine Mystique into...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Is Thinking Of Getting Back As He Battles Stomach Cancer

UPDATE: In his first interview since revealing earlier this year that he has stomach cancer, Toby Keith says he is “thinking about getting back into fighting shape.” While acknowledging that his illness is “pretty debilitating, Keith added, “as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.” Keith spoke to CMT Hot 20 Countdown on his condition. He said that “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.” Keith made his illness public in June, canceling dates as he took time for treatment. But he’s done a few public appearances, including one performance...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Stings Herschel Walker With His Own Words As He Faces Georgia Senate Runoff

The Saturday Night Live cold open used Herschel Walker’s own slip ups and bizarre words against him to skewer his Senate bid, as the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia faces off against Democrat Raphael Warnock. In real life, Walker’s post-Election Day runoff has been marked by his comments about vampires and werewolves, as well as a slip-up that was a bit Freudian given the allegations and revelations that have emerged since the football star entered the political arena. In the skit, Walker (Kenan Thompson) is visiting the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), as he and other colleagues...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Weekend Update’s Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West has been making headlines all week following his continued antisemitic statements and Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” covered it all. Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler. “It didn’t go great,” Jost said, putting it lightly. Jost then made reference to West saying, “I like Hitler” and joked that, that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” for his visit with Donald Trump. “At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as...
Deadline

Prime Video Replaces Netflix As No. 1 Streaming Service In U.S., According To Longtime Industry Tracker Parks Associates; Peacock Cracks Top 10

Prime Video has supplanted Netflix as the No. 1 subscription streaming outlet in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. (See full chart below.) The company didn’t disclose its methodology for how it isolates the number of Prime Video subscribers, a metric long cloaked in secrecy due to Amazon’s general reluctance to disclose statistics about its Prime business. Still, Parks has been a reputable tracker of the streaming space for more than a decade. For many years in the 2010s, its rankings looked consistent, with the former “Big 3” of Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu sharing...
Deadline

‘Black Panther’ Rises To $733M Global, ’Violent Night’ Launches With $20M WW & ‘Matilda’ Nears $10M In UK – International Box Office

Akin to domestic, it was a rather sleepy weekend at the international box office. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever again won the frame, with $20.2M from 50 overseas markets for an offshore total of $339.3M and a global tally of $733M through Sunday. The offshore drop on Wakanda Forever was 39% as it heads to a finish in the $800Ms worldwide. The film still reigns as the No. 1 non-local movie in several markets including France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico and remains the No. 7 biggest global movie of the year. Internationally, it will soon pass Thor: Ragnarok...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East

As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
Deadline

Documentary’s Leading Figures Pay Tribute To Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Who Lost Battle With Cancer

The documentary community is mourning one of its most treasured artists, filmmaker Julia Reichert. The Oscar-winning American Factory director died Thursday night at her home in Yellow Springs, Ohio of a form of cancer affecting the bladder and other organs. She was 76. “I love this special woman… We can see her sweetness, joy, passion and love in every frame,” filmmaker Ondi Timoner wrote on Facebook. “You were a gift to us all, an inspiration for all the best parts of being human, and you uplifted everyone you touched with your work. I feel so lucky to have known you all...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Deadline

Kanye West Resurfaces On Instagram After Twitter Suspension; Mentions Elon Musk & Obama

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has resurfaced on social media after he was suspended from Twitter for “inciting violence” following more antisemitic messages. The rapper and presidential hopeful posted a new message on Instagram where he alleges Elon Musk is a clone and also mentions former president Barack Obama. “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon,” he wrote. “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s...
Deadline

Silver Saunders Friedman Dies: Cofounder Of Famed NY Comedy Club The Improv

Silver Saunders Friedman, who ran the New York Improv until it closed in 1992, has died. No details on the cause were immediately available. Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her ex-husband, Budd Friedman, who cofounded the New York club and later ran the L.A. Improv. The New York Improv opened in 1963 as a late night coffee shop, opened by Budd Friedman and his future wife, Silver Saunders. It was located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on West 44th near 9th Avenue. Saunders was i the Broadway show “How To Succeed in Business,” She...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reflects On ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut & Calls Reunited ‘Kenan & Kel’ Stars “Icons”

Keke Palmer made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night and is now reflecting on her time on the NBC sketch show. “I had such an amazing time hosting SNL! Truly such a unique experience, I learned so much,” she shared on Instagram. “The cast was incredible, I was so happy to be taken into their home for such a short time. Being around so many others that appreciate and put their all into their craft was especially fulfilling.” Palmer thanked producers Steve Higgins and Lorne Michaels “for sharing their insight,” adding, “I was soaking up every minute. I love being...
Deadline

‘Ain’t No Mo’ & ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ – Broadway Reviews

Two new productions opened on Broadway within the last few days, demonstrating that Broadway, at the very least, can accommodate works of remarkable diversity – a diversity in levels of ambition not least. One takes remarkable chances and all but announces the arrival of a singular new theatrical voice. The other, with a team of immensely talented Broadway veterans both on stage and behind the scenes that so relies on overused formula and tired tropes that it can’t even breathe life into some of the most irresistible pop songs of the last half-century. First, the good news: Ain’t No Mo’, the...
Deadline

Finding The Slave Ship At Center Of ‘Descendant’ Became An Unexpected “Emotional Artifact”, Director Says – Contenders Documentary

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has established an enviable track record with Oscar voters, earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination last year with Crip Camp, and a win in 2020 for American Factory. It’s back in the Oscar race this year with Descendant, a Netflix documentary directed by Margaret Brown.  The award-winning film centers on the descendants of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to have entered the U.S., which sailed into Mobile Bay, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage “The Obamas’ and the Netflix platform is just crucial because…...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

‘Beautiful Beings’ Duo Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson & Sturla Brandth Grøvlen Expand Their Unique Collaboration – Contenders International

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s coming-of-age drama Beautiful Beings debuted in the Panorama section at the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Europa Cinemas Label award. The film has also been selected as Iceland’s entry for the 2023 Oscars. The film follows Addi, a teenage boy raised by a clairvoyant mother, who adopts a bullied kid into his group of violent misfits and begins to experience a series of dreamlike visions. RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “It’s inspired by my youth growing up in the suburbs of Reykjavik,” Guðmundsson said of the film’s origins during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International panel. “I was part of this group of...
Deadline

CNN “Gut Punch” Of Layoffs And Cost Cuts: What Happens Next?

The hundreds of layoffs at CNN this week were, as CNN boss Chris Licht predicted, a “gut punch,” but the question for staffers — and viewers — is what will happen next. For viewers, the changes may be apparent in a number of ways, particularly at HLN, where the Robin Meade-anchored Morning Express is ending and Meade, whose first day on air at HLN was Sept. 11, 2001, is departing along with staffers. Instead, CNN will replace the morning show with a simulcast of CNN This Morning, the relaunched version of New Day. HLN, which was formerly the newscast-dominated Headline News,...
Deadline

Deadline

145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy