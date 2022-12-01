Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Ford truck stuck in mud leads to DUI arrest in Paradise
PARADISE — On Dec. 2, at about 11:23 PM, Paradise Police were dispatched after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way. Upon arrival, police said they observed a Ford truck that appeared to be stuck in the mud. According to police,...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI in Paradise after getting his truck stuck in the mud Friday night
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that they arrested a man driving under the influence after responding to a call of a suspicious truck revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way on Friday at around 11:23 p.m. Officers were able to contact the driver, identified as...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
actionnewsnow.com
469 cars pass through DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Shasta County Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that 469 cars passed through the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday on Shasta Dam Boulevard. 16 drivers were stopped for further investigation. 7 drivers were given field sobriety tests. One driver was arrested for DUI. One driver was found to be driving on a suspended license.
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man sentenced for DUI crash that killed moped rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man guilty of charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed a moped driver received the maximum sentencing of 10 years in prison. In court on Friday, a judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed 22-year-old Terry Nilsen on March 6.
krcrtv.com
Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
krcrtv.com
"Emotional sentencing" ends with Chico man sentenced to 10 years for deadly DUI crash
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Chico man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday following what prosecutors described as an emotional sentencing hearing for a March crash that left one man dead. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Chase Jacobsen, 25, of Chico, was sentenced to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shasta County (Shasta County, CA)
California Highway Patrol stated that a motorcycle collision claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, the crash took place just after 2 p.m in the afternoon.
krcrtv.com
DA: Officers were justified in 2021 shooting that left Redding man dead
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in the April 2021 shooting that left 26-year-old Devin Wyteagle Kuykendall dead. According to police, on April 6, Kuykendall had led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck that ended with him crashing...
krcrtv.com
Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday
REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
krcrtv.com
Police find man in home he didn't belong in after report of carjacking in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police caught a burglary suspect inside a Redding home on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into a reported carjacking at a local grocery store. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said, just before 3 p.m., they received a call from a man saying he was...
actionnewsnow.com
Justice for TJ: Family and friends remember man killed by drunk driver in March
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The drunk driver who killed a moped driver in Chico is headed to prison. A judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years behind bars. Jacobson hit TJ Nilsen Jr. while he was driving a moped in March. Jacobson stopped several times, not to call for help but to try and dislodge TJ’s moped that was still wedged under his truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department responds to kitchen fire in home on Castenda Drive
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a kitchen fire in a home on Castenda Drive. The fire was determined to be food on the stove, and through quick action by the homeowner and working smoke alarms, the fire did not spread to the rest of the house.
actionnewsnow.com
Man detained after butane suicide threat
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
California Man Resists Arrest After Throwing A Molotov Cocktail At Police For A Second Time
A California man was arrested on Wednesday night after investigators say he threw a Molotov cocktail at police. According to police, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a “loud banging noise” that was coming from outside the police department
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
