Anderson, CA

krcrtv.com

Ford truck stuck in mud leads to DUI arrest in Paradise

PARADISE — On Dec. 2, at about 11:23 PM, Paradise Police were dispatched after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle revving its engine in the area of Kenford Way. Upon arrival, police said they observed a Ford truck that appeared to be stuck in the mud. According to police,...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man sentenced for DUI crash that killed moped rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man guilty of charges stemming from a DUI crash that killed a moped driver received the maximum sentencing of 10 years in prison. In court on Friday, a judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed 22-year-old Terry Nilsen on March 6.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

DA: Officers were justified in 2021 shooting that left Redding man dead

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in the April 2021 shooting that left 26-year-old Devin Wyteagle Kuykendall dead. According to police, on April 6, Kuykendall had led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen pickup truck that ended with him crashing...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday

REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
IGO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Justice for TJ: Family and friends remember man killed by drunk driver in March

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The drunk driver who killed a moped driver in Chico is headed to prison. A judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years behind bars. Jacobson hit TJ Nilsen Jr. while he was driving a moped in March. Jacobson stopped several times, not to call for help but to try and dislodge TJ’s moped that was still wedged under his truck.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man detained after butane suicide threat

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after police say he walked into a gas station with butane cans strapped to him and made suicidal statements. Police said the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the gas station at 1055 Walnut St. Once officers arrived at the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
CHICO, CA

