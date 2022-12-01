ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Corum’s Injury Hurts, but Michigan Is Built to Survive It

By Richard Johnson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbocR_0jUDMvBG00

The Wolverines will lean more on Donovan Edwards, who broke out against Ohio State.

On Thursday news broke that Michigan star running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to undergo knee surgery and miss the remainder of the season —meaning he will be sidelined for Saturday’s Big Ten championship game and, should the No. 2 Wolverines get there, the College Football Playoff.

The injury is deeply unfortunate for one of the most exciting stories this season in college football and a key engine to Michigan’s current undefeated run. Corum got hurt in the Nov. 19 Illinois game and tried to battle back from it in last Saturday’s Ohio State game, but was clearly hindered. After only two carries, he did not return against the Buckeyes. Corum finished the season having rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns (with a receiving TD, as well) and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

As to where Michigan goes from here, this isn’t something that tanks its chances at a Big Ten or national championship. Michigan has built its offense on a two-headed monster running back rotation, in part to guard against a scenario like this truly hurting it. Last year, Corum was the understudy to Hassan Haskins, and the system allowed both to stay fresh. This year, Donovan Edwards has played the understudy role to Corum. Edwards has a hand injury of his own to get healed up by New Year’s Eve if the Wolverines are in the Playoff, but he has already shown he’ll play through the pain, as he did against Ohio State. It certainly did not hinder him then, as he toted the mail 22 times for 216 yards, including ripping off explosive runs that went a long way to helping Michigan win the game.

The Wolverines don’t really demand much of their running backs in pass protection, but if they want to continue some semblance of a committee backfield approach, expect freshman CJ Stokes (273 rushing yards, one TD on the season) to get more carries in the future. It also might mean Michigan tilts a bit more into its explosive play-action passing game given quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s prowess with it in the seismic rivalry-game win .

As far as Corum’s Heisman prospects, it’s pretty clear that USC QB Caleb Williams already has one hand on the award and will likely secure it in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. But the 2023 draft is another story. Corum will have to prove to NFL evaluators that he’s healthy throughout the process, and they’ll be tracking his recovery and how a knee injury may affect his explosiveness and speed. If he’s ready by the time the NFL draft combine comes around, it’ll be a subplot to the proceedings in Indianapolis. He’s not a consensus top-five running back on many draft boards, but he’s not much farther down the list than that.

More College Football Coverage:

Predicting Every Conference Championship Game
Hugh Freeze’s Past Red Flags Back in Spotlight
Rose Bowl to Acquiesce on Playoff Expansion

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Big Ten Champs And Still Perfect

For the first time in more than 30 years, Michigan is the outright king of the Big Ten in back to back seasons. Not since Desmond Howard was making plays in Ann Arbor has U-M been back to back Big Ten champions. But Jim Harbaugh and Co. ended that streak tonight defeating Purdue, 43-22.
SpartanNation

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship. In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team

The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

113K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy