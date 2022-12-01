ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Teaser Pits Optimus Prime Against a Gorilla Robot

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago

Every ’80s kid’s favorite toy robots are back. The teaser trailer for “ Transformers : Rise of the Beasts” was released Thursday, with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee set to return to theaters.

The film, the first in the franchise since the “Bumblebee” spinoff in 2018, is a sequel to the film and largely unconnected to the five films in the series helmed by Michael Bay. The movie sees the heroic Autobot Transformer faction cross paths with three different groups of animal-themed robots: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons.

Best known for their appearances in the 1996 “Beast Wars” computer-animated series, the film sees the three groups wage war against one another, dragging the Autobots into the conflict in the process. Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star as the main human characters in the film, Noah and Elena, two Brooklyn-based archaeologists from 1994 who stumble upon the conflict and end up on a globe-trotting journey to save the world.

The films also feature a huge cast of voice actors playing the Autobots and the robotic beasts, with Peter Cullen, the longtime voice of Optimus Prime, returning to the role and being paired with Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Prime’s gorilla-based Maximal counterpart. Other voice actors include Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, Tobe Nwigwe, and David Sobolov.

Steven Caple Jr., whose prior credits include “The Land” and the second installment of the “Creed” Rocky spinoff franchise, serves as the director of “Rise of the Beasts.” Bay produces the film with Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson. The production companies on the film include Skydance, eOne, Di Bonaventura Pictures, New Republic Pictures, and Bay Films, while Paramount Pictures distributes the movie.

The film is reportedly planned to be the first in a new trilogy for the “Transformers” franchise, after “Bumblebee” starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena served as a soft reboot for the franchise. In addition, an animated prequel film in the franchise is currently scheduled for release on July 19, 2024, with “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley attached to helm.

“Rise of the Beasts” rolls out into theaters June 9, 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
‘Emancipation’ Review: Will Smith’s Unrelentingly Brutal Slave Epic Is a B Movie with Delusions of Grandeur

, Antoine Fuqua’s thoroughly Oscar-pilled “Emancipation” is the kind of immaculate misfire that could only happen because Hollywood is spinning off its axis. Because the American film industry has sacrificed medium-budget programmers at the altar of monolithic franchise blockbusters, original stories can only expect to be told if they feed into the awards machine and/or manufacture a sense of cultural significance. That’s how you wind up with the director of “Olympus Has Fallen” making a stiff-jawed slavery epic that desperately wants to be something a lot smaller — and a little less important. That was never an option. By virtue of...
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
Gizmodo

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals New Threat to the Autobots

"You've never faced anything like this" The shape-shifting Transformers are back ... and facing off against a whole new threat. The first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" dropped online Thursday, after its big debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this morning. "Returning to the action and...
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer

It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Why Noah From Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Looks So Familiar

"Transformers" has quickly become one of the world's largest franchises. Hasbro's simple toy line has grown to span across toys, movies, TV shows, comic books, and video games. Hasbro introduced mainstream audiences to the series with the release of the 1984 animated series, "The Transformers." Once Hollywood got their claws into the franchise, it had no plans to stop, developing numerous high-budget movies.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts

After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn

This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
‘Spoiler Alert’ Shows Promise as Awards Movies Flounder

“Spoiler Alert” (Universal), based on Michael Ausiello’s poignant memoir, debuted in six theaters (San Francisco, along with New York and Los Angeles) and provided a spark for the specialized market. It took in $85,000 (per theater $14,110) — at the higher end for this season. That’s enough to justify the brief platform before it expands to a multi-hundred theater run this Friday. Among traditional specialized titles, we’re confronting a discomfiting reality: This once-vibrant adult audience isn’t showing up, but non-traditional releases are thriving. Fathom Events now boasts two out-of-nowhere successes in three weeks. “I Heard the Bells,” about composer of the...
Aubrey Plaza Wonders If She’s the Last Fan Standing of Theatrical Movies Next to Scorsese and Spielberg

Aubrey Plaza just might be the final defender of theatrical cinema. The “Emily the Criminal” star and producer quipped that she is among the likes of Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg in prioritizing the moviegoing experience. “I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” Plaza told Deadline. “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it.” Plaza led “Emily the Criminal,” “Spin Me Round,” and “The White...
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer: A Bear Goes on a Drug-Fueled Rampage in Elizabeth Banks’ Thriller

Keri Russell is heading back to the ’80s. The star of FX’s “The Americans” leads the cast in the newly released first trailer for “Cocaine Bear,” Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming thriller film. The movie is based loosely on a true story from 1985, where authorities discovered a dead bear in the Chattahoochee National Forest of Georgia. The bear was found to have died after ingesting 75 pounds of 95-percent pure cocaine from a duffel bag in the woods. The bag belonged to Andrew C. Thornton II, a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dropped the supplies while flying over the...
‘Blue Beetle’: DC Studios Unveils First Poster for the Alien Scarab Superhero (Photo)

The first poster for “Blue Beetle” was unveiled during DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery’s CCXP presentation Saturday in São Paulo, Brazil. The poster is reminiscent of the first teaser for countless comic book superhero films, from “Batman” in 1989 to “X-Men” in 2000 in that it’s entirely comprised of the title character(s)’ iconic logo. It’s all about that alien scarab beetle that gives young Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) his otherworldly powers.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: The First ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer Has Arrived

On social media users tend to joke about the amount of Fast and the Furious movies we’ve had to endure. While getting the jokes off rarely is the Transformers franchise ever mentioned. We’ve seen Optimus Prime get beaten across the entire world over a half-dozen films but we still want more. Paramount has tried to provide us with more delivering Bumblebee’s long awaited solo film in 2018.
‘Violent Night’ Boosts Weak Box Office with Unholy Horror

Early December box office is worse than usual and next weekend will be rock bottom with no new wide studio openings. After that, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) comes to the rescue. Thanksgiving holdovers and expansions drive this period and this year was a recipe for weak results with a disastrous Disney animated release (“Strange World”), lack of interest in “Devotion” (Sony), expansions of “The Fabelmans” (Universal) and “Bones and All” (United Artists) that don’t to come close to their potential and only one week for Netflix’s limited “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” It would have been worse without Universal...
Brendan Fraser Defends ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit: ‘It Was Accurate’ for Playing a 600-Pound Man

Brendan Fraser is wading into the backlash over his prosthetics on awards contender “The Whale.” Fraser, who transformed into a 600-pound man for the role by carrying between 50 and 300 extra pounds per scene, addressed the fatphobic criticisms at the film’s New York City premiere. “I think it’s one of the more exacting ways you can create a character and body, and in this case the mandate that Charlie’s costume would respect the laws of gravity and physics as opposed to the many ways that we’ve seen that character depicted in films before as really a one-note joke,” Fraser told People,...
Walt Disney Animation Resurrects Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Character in New Animated Short

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is hopping back onscreen. As part of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration, the hand-drawn animation team has launched a new short film titled “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit” featuring the beloved vintage character 94 years after the studio’s last “Oswald” cartoon. Famed animator Eric Goldberg (“Pocahontas,” “Fantasia/2000”) directs the short film, with Emmy Award-winning producer Dorothy McKim (“Meet the Robinsons”) producing. The minute-long short is now available on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube channel. “On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since...
