‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia Giaccio
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim Hemraj
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
Deputies investigating shooting in Naples
Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. It happened on Eucalyptus Lane just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
NBC 2
Car catches on fire in Naples
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
WINKNEWS.com
Questions surround death of Naples doctor accused of rape
Dr. Eric Salata, a Naples doctor accused of raping patients, was on house arrest when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office went to check on him. The reason for the welfare check? His ankle monitor showed no movement for eight hours. Deputies found him dead of a gunshot wound to...
Officials are looking for 2 missing Lehigh Acres boys
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf,14, were last seen Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing boys. Harrell was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. Relf...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
One person still missing from Hurricane Ian as family searches for clues
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A family continues to search for answers as to what happened to their loved one, who’s the only person still officially missing from Hurricane Ian. James “Denny” Hurst was last seen on September 28, 2022, the day Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Metal container in middle of I-75 leads to semi-truck crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A metal container in the middle of I-75 northbound caused a semi-truck to overturn onto its side that backed up significant traffic early Friday morning in Lee County. Around 5:30 a.m., the semi-truck traveling north on I-75, on the outside lane, was approaching the State...
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
WINKNEWS.com
Metal box in middle of I-75 causes semitruck crash in Lee County
A large metal box in the middle of northbound I-75 caused a Friday morning crash that backed up traffic for hours in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the Palm Beach Boulevard overpass around 5:30 a.m. A large metal container was obstructing the outside lane ahead of the semitruck, which swerved to avoid it.
WINKNEWS.com
Three suspects leave Lee County Bath & Body Works without paying for over $1K in merchandise
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for three female suspects in Estero for leaving a Bath & Body Works store without paying for merchandise worth $1,081. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, on Nov. 17, the three suspects went to a Bath & Body Works store on Fashion Drive in Estero.
"You're gonna think I'm drunk," video shows previous arrest of crash suspect
Fox 4 Investigates obtained the dash cam videos of Cassandra Smith’s DUI arrest in Palm Beach County in April of 2021.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Crews respond to fire at nail salon in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday night at GL Nail Spa on Pine Ridge Road in Naples. Around 8:37 p.m., North Collier Fire and Greater Naples Fire crews responded to the blaze located at at 5943 Pine Ridge Road. At this time, the cause of the...
Charlotte County warns of utilities payment scam
Charlotte County officials warn the public of utilities payment scam via text messages and phone calls
Multi-unit structure fire at Fort Myers apartment complex
Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-unit structure fire at the Pinnacle Apartment complex in Fort Myers today
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
Damage from fiery car crash forces months-long closure of Tin City
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples told ABC7 that they believe Tin City will survive the fiery crash that occurred on November 25. This all comes at the heels of Hurricane Ian, which put the fishing centre turned artisan market under feet of water in early October. “Tin...
Crews hope to return pile of shrimp boats on Fort Myers Beach to water within 70 days
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Dozens of shrimp boats are still piled up on San Carlos Island, but another one is back in the water. “Boats that are all tangled up and the ones that we started on are the ones that are along the edges of the water,” Vice President of Beyel Brothers, Steven Beyel said.
