Naples, FL

NBC 2

Car catches on fire in Naples

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a car fire that occurred in Naples this afternoon. A red car caught on fire Saturday at 12:44 p.m. on Fountain View Drive. This incident remains under investigation. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest.
WINKNEWS.com

Questions surround death of Naples doctor accused of rape

Dr. Eric Salata, a Naples doctor accused of raping patients, was on house arrest when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office went to check on him. The reason for the welfare check? His ankle monitor showed no movement for eight hours. Deputies found him dead of a gunshot wound to...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials are looking for 2 missing Lehigh Acres boys

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. —Ryoiche Harrell, 11, and Pierre Relf,14, were last seen Friday at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing boys. Harrell was wearing a green shirt and blue shorts. Relf...
theonlinecurrent.com

Ian has brought ignorance

Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
NBC2 Fort Myers

WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
WINKNEWS.com

Metal box in middle of I-75 causes semitruck crash in Lee County

A large metal box in the middle of northbound I-75 caused a Friday morning crash that backed up traffic for hours in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the Palm Beach Boulevard overpass around 5:30 a.m. A large metal container was obstructing the outside lane ahead of the semitruck, which swerved to avoid it.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to fire at nail salon in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday night at GL Nail Spa on Pine Ridge Road in Naples. Around 8:37 p.m., North Collier Fire and Greater Naples Fire crews responded to the blaze located at at 5943 Pine Ridge Road. At this time, the cause of the...
