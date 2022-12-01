ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candlelight Christmas Returns at Fort Caspar

On Saturday, hundreds of people and families showed up at Fort Caspar after it had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Rick Young, the Museum Director of Fort Caspar, said they've been doing this event for the past 20 years and usually get around 1,000 people to show up.
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight

After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene. This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.
CASPER, WY
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas

It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
DOUGLAS, WY
‘Ropes & Roses Therapy Services’ celebrating new clinic west of Casper with chance to meet horses Friday￼

CASPER, Wyo. — Ropes & Roses Therapy Services will be celebrating the opening of its new clinic west of Casper with an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Ropes & Roses offers equine-assisted therapy services to patients. On Friday, people will have the opportunity to tour the new clinic at 3905 Ten Mile Road west of Casper. The clinic is located on the left side of the road.
CASPER, WY
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 4, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by in Douglas, Wyoming by Brett Cornell of Casper. Brett writes: “After having to stay in Douglas due to I-25 closing to high profile vehicles, I was greeted this morning with a beautiful sunrise! Great reminder of just Who is really in charge of things!”
WYOMING STATE
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
CASPER, WY
Mystery Snow Shovelers Revealed to be ‘The Lawn Rangers’

When Jeremy Toribio, Mike Duffy, and Arlanzo Deleon were driving through Casper and saw an elderly woman attempting to shovel her walk after Casper's latest snowstorm, they didn't even hesitate. They got out of their truck and got to work. "I'll tell you what," Toribio told K2 Radio News. "When...
CASPER, WY
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Obituaries: Jackson; Lantis

Diana L. Jackson, 63, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:28 a.m. in Casper at Wyoming Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. Born February 13, 1959, in Almagordo, New Mexico, at Holloman Air Force Base to Goode and Trudy Cheatham. Moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1961, where she attended Crest Hill Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High and was part of the class of 1977 at Natrona County High School, where she was a part of the high school swim team.
(PHOTOS) Resident displaced after fire at Casper apartment; firefighters help pets get out safely

CASPER, Wyo. — On a snowy Friday morning, Casper firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street. People reporting the incident noted smoke filling the building and the smell of burning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrived to find the wood-frame multi-family unit filled with smoke.
CASPER, WY
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
