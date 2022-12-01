Read full article on original website
WHIO Dayton
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
Sidney Daily News
Football: New Bremen dominates JFK for 2nd D-VII state title in 3 years
CANTON — For the second time in three years, New Bremen won the Division VII state championship by beating Warren John F. Kennedy in lopsided fashion. The Cardinals played a near-perfect game and beat JFK 38-6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton in the Div. VII state final.
Springfield cheers on Wildcats in championship game
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield brewery hosted a watch party for Wildcats fans who couldn’t make it to Canton to watch the football team play in the state championship game Friday night. It was all-eyes on the screen at Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield Friday. The fans 2 NEWS spoke with said whether the […]
spectrumnews1.com
New Bremen celebrating 50 years of football
NEW BREMEN, Ohio — In the small town of New Bremen, about 55 miles north of Dayton, the tradition of football has become part of the community. And this year- the high school is celebrating 50 years of football as they head to the state championship for just the second time.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to feature doubleheader Saturday from Minster
ScoresBroadcast.com presents a “Monster Saturday from Minster” with two games at 1:30 and 5:30 PM. The Division-IV Minster girls, who topped D-III Coldwater on Thursday, try to bring down the D-II Findlay Liberty-Benton Eagles in the opening broadcast. The pre-game segment starts at 12:55 PM today and features Wildcats head coach Mike Wiss.
foxbaltimore.com
Dunbar Football wins second straight state championship, 12th overall
WBFF — Dunbar Football continued its reign over 2A/1A, capping off another undefeated season with its second straight state championship. The Poets found themselves in unfamiliar territory, down 13-0, but Lawrence Smith's team battled back and chipped away at the Patuxent lead. Tony Hart has made big plays for...
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield players to reunite with Ivy League brothers at OHSAA
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – As Springfield High School’s football team heads to Canton, two sets of brothers hope a sideline reunion inspires them to finish the season on top. After 2021’s loss in the OHSAA Division I final to the St. Edward Eagles, two of Springfield’s graduating football standouts made local headlines after committing to two Ivy League Schools. Delian Bradley headed to Harvard and Vasean Washington to Dartmouth. Now returning to Canton for the second year in a row, their younger brothers hope their leadership will help them finish what the team started.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
WHIO Dayton
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Sidney Daily News
And the winner is …
The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Dayton trooper and dispatcher of the year announced
Trooper Pudenz is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, and Dispatcher Huffman is now in contention for the District and State Dispatcher of the Year award.
Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
dayton.com
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
Sidney Daily News
OSP Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year selected
DAYTON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew L. Pudenz and Dispatcher Monica O. Huffman have been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year at the Dayton Post. The selection of Pudenz is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Dayton...
