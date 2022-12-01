Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
NBC Sports
Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game
James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
Paul Pierce Says Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Surpassed Kevin Durant
Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when it comes to the Miami Heat. Pierce recently made another bold claim on his podcast with Kevin Garnett. When the subject of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arose, Piece said he was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
NBC Sports
Why Dray places LeBron over Steph, MJ on all-time players list
Draymond Green continues to surprise this season. In the latest episode of "Throwing Bones," Green joined former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn to discuss his top five NBA players of all time, with a handful of names standing out. "My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No....
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
Jimmy Butler Is The Miami Heat's `Batman' In Win Against Boston Celtics
With Butler back in the lineup, the Heat defeated the league's best team in overtime
NBC Sports
Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings
The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
Brown, Tatum help Celtics end Nets' 4-game winning streak
NEW YORK -- Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they'd need to turn to their defense late.Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring."Our defense definitely won us the game tonight, no doubt about that," Jayson Tatum said.Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and the Celtics snapped the Nets' four-game winning streak with a 103-92 victory Sunday night.Brown got Boston started with a 20-point first quarter and the Celtics forced six turnovers in the fourth quarter of the first...
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
Celtics look to spoil Raptors’ home mojo
The visiting Boston Celtics can expect to see the best version of the Raptors on Monday night since Toronto seemingly
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Loss vs. Heat: Turnovers and Miami's Second Chances Lead to Boston's Second Home Defeat
The second game of the regular-season min-series between the Celtics and Heat got played at a slow pace and mostly in the half court, terms favoring Miami and making it difficult for Boston to find and sustain a rhythm offensively. The hosts often generated good but rarely great shots. Still, the ...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Turnovers, Jimmy Butler heroics sink C's in OT loss
Jimmy Butler did it to the Boston Celtics again. The Miami Heat guard made clutch shot after clutch shot in the fourth quarter and overtime to propel his team to a 120-116 win Friday night. It was a playoff-like atmosphere at TD Garden. Celtics Talk: POSTGAME POD: Celtics can't overcome...
NBC Sports
Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA
The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
NBC Sports
Draymond shares what he learned from altercation with Poole
It has been nearly two months since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during an Oct. 5 practice, and it appears the Warriors' star forward still is learning from his actions. Speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green explained how life has been for the Warriors' defensive anchor and how his...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Kyrie discusses 'aligning' with Jaylen Brown after leaving Celtics
Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown have had interesting history, to say the least. Irving and Brown didn't exactly see eye-to-eye as teammates in Boston, with Brown recently admitting the two "bumped heads a lot" on the Celtics from 2017 to 2019. The two have grown closer since Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets, however, to the point where Irving now considers Brown a "brother."
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
Celtics hang with Heat despite Tatum's off night, but ultimately done in by turnovers
The Boston Celtics still took the Miami Heat to overtime despite a rare off night from Jayson Tatum, but ultimately their 20 turnovers were too much to overcome.
NBC Sports
Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list
Draymond Green's lone 3-pointer in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic. Green now has drained the ... 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history. That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors hold off charging Bulls for win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors opened a rare home back-to-back on Friday night at Chase Center like they have most of the time this season, getting back in the win column with a 119-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls. Barely, though. In a game that never should have been this...
Comments / 0