ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game

James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
InsideTheHeat

Paul Pierce Says Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Has Surpassed Kevin Durant

Former NBA player Paul Pierce is known for his outlandish takes, especially when it comes to the Miami Heat. Pierce recently made another bold claim on his podcast with Kevin Garnett. When the subject of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum arose, Piece said he was a better player than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
NBC Sports

Why Dray places LeBron over Steph, MJ on all-time players list

Draymond Green continues to surprise this season. In the latest episode of "Throwing Bones," Green joined former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn to discuss his top five NBA players of all time, with a handful of names standing out. "My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No....
NBC Sports

Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings

The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
CBS New York

Brown, Tatum help Celtics end Nets' 4-game winning streak

NEW YORK -- Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they'd need to turn to their defense late.Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring."Our defense definitely won us the game tonight, no doubt about that," Jayson Tatum said.Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and the Celtics snapped the Nets' four-game winning streak with a 103-92 victory Sunday night.Brown got Boston started with a 20-point first quarter and the Celtics forced six turnovers in the fourth quarter of the first...
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Kings fans chant 'Light the Beam' after blowout win in LA

The "Light the Beam" chants are slowly taking over cities across the NBA and Los Angeles was the next city on the list. In Sacramento's 123-96 drubbing of the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Kings fans made themselves known by chanting "Light the Beam" in the waning moments of Saturday's contest.
NBC Sports

Draymond shares what he learned from altercation with Poole

It has been nearly two months since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during an Oct. 5 practice, and it appears the Warriors' star forward still is learning from his actions. Speaking with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Green explained how life has been for the Warriors' defensive anchor and how his...
NBC Sports

Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports

Kyrie discusses 'aligning' with Jaylen Brown after leaving Celtics

Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown have had interesting history, to say the least. Irving and Brown didn't exactly see eye-to-eye as teammates in Boston, with Brown recently admitting the two "bumped heads a lot" on the Celtics from 2017 to 2019. The two have grown closer since Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets, however, to the point where Irving now considers Brown a "brother."
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine

The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list

Draymond Green's lone 3-pointer in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic. Green now has drained the ... 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history. That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors hold off charging Bulls for win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors opened a rare home back-to-back on Friday night at Chase Center like they have most of the time this season, getting back in the win column with a 119-111 victory against the Chicago Bulls. Barely, though. In a game that never should have been this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy