Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
newscenter1.tv
Check out what the 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market had to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Christmas Market took place at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 3. With 100 vendors from around the region participating, the market had tons of handmade and vintage goods to offer. Kountry Junkin’ also hosts a couple of...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
newscenter1.tv
YFS Garden Education Program to receive Sustainability Award
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Youth & Family Services project will be recognized by Rapid City leadership during Monday’s council meeting. The city’s Sustainability Committee will present it’s sustainability award to YFS. The award’s in recognition of the organization’s Garden Education Program which provides education and food access to those it serves. The program cultivates vegetables and herbs used in its kitchens.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22
Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
newscenter1.tv
Downtown free parking continues on holiday Saturdays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Free downtown parking is available on Saturdays leading up to the Christmas holiday: December 3, 10, 17 and 24. “This is a great way in helping the community get into the holiday spirit,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “There are a lot of great holiday events going on downtown and great opportunities to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, whether it’s shopping, having lunch or coffee, or taking in a movie.”
newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
newscenter1.tv
Urban X-Change Network project coordinator from Germany visits Western Dakota Tech and Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Western Dakota Tech welcomed the project coordinator of Urban X-Change Network from Germany to learn more about sustainability efforts and the sustainability committees in Rapid City. Everyone at the event got a tour of the sustainability projects that the college has. “Western Dakota Tech already...
KELOLAND TV
A sister’s story, a brother’s words
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KEVN
The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
KEVN
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
newscenter1.tv
“An opportunity to be a bright spot in someone’s day:” RCPD hiring Community Service Officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police Department is hiring for their Community Service Officer position, which is said to be a valuable role within the department and city. Community Service Officer Rachel Maki allowed us to join her for a shift to understand what a day on the job might look like, and Detective Santee Burnette (a former Community Service Officer) answered some questions about how this job may help prepare someone for a career as a police officer.
newscenter1.tv
Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?
HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
newscenter1.tv
Friday’s Local Sports Scores: College basketball, hockey, wrestling and the National Finals Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the latest scores from college basketball, the ECHL, high school wrestling and results from the second round of the NFR. Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs def. SD Mines, 74-71 Black Hills State def. Regis University, 75-65 Women’s College Basketball. SD Mines def. Univ....
newscenter1.tv
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
kotatv.com
Staying windy with snow moving in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We become cloudy overnight with snow showers moving in late. A slippery commute will be possible for some, especially near the Sheridan area. Winds will gust to 45 mph or higher at times. Gusty winds are expected to continue Friday. Snow showers will taper off midday and through the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will remain cold for many.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
Comments / 0