2 arrested after clashing with police officer in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people were arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report.

According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect, who was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly resisted the officer as they tried to take them into custody, with the officer taking him down to the ground. The officer received minor injuries during the scuffle.

The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested. Felony charges will be filed Friday.

