Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Al Michaels sounded miserable the whole time during Bills-Patriots
Al Michaels sounded miserable while calling the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, continuing a streak of lousy Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news
For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
NBC Sports
Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings
The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
NBC Sports
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
Mike White, Braxton Berrios take blame for critical missed touchdown
MINNEAPOLIS — A win slipped right through the Jets’ hands on Sunday — or more specifically, through Braxton Berrios’ hands. The usually sure-handed wideout could not pull in Mike White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the Minnesota 1-yard line for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the game. Instead, the ball fell to the turf as Berrios tried to pull it in and the Jets lost, 27-22 to the Vikings. “He put the ball there,” Berrios said. “I’ve got to make that play.” The Jets got one more shot at scoring a game-winning touchdown, but the chance they will look...
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news
The New England Patriots haven’t been quite as dominant as they hoped this season, posting just a 6-6 record through 12 games that puts them in last place in the hotly-contested AFC East division. It’s been no secret that the team has struggled to score points this season, especially lately, and one concerning trend highlights Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Bill Belichick Explains Confusing Clock Management in Loss to Bills
New England coach Bill Belichick gave up on the game rather than going for the most unlikely of comebacks.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...
Comments / 0