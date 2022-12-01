ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
NBC Sports

Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings

The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
NBC Sports

Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week

It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
New York Post

Mike White, Braxton Berrios take blame for critical missed touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS — A win slipped right through the Jets’ hands on Sunday — or more specifically, through Braxton Berrios’ hands. The usually sure-handed wideout could not pull in Mike White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the Minnesota 1-yard line for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the game. Instead, the ball fell to the turf as Berrios tried to pull it in and the Jets lost, 27-22 to the Vikings. “He put the ball there,” Berrios said. “I’ve got to make that play.” The Jets got one more shot at scoring a game-winning touchdown, but the chance they will look...
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news

The New England Patriots haven’t been quite as dominant as they hoped this season, posting just a 6-6 record through 12 games that puts them in last place in the hotly-contested AFC East division. It’s been no secret that the team has struggled to score points this season, especially lately, and one concerning trend highlights Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning New England Patriots news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
NBC Sports

Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury

Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...

