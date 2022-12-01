MINNEAPOLIS — A win slipped right through the Jets’ hands on Sunday — or more specifically, through Braxton Berrios’ hands. The usually sure-handed wideout could not pull in Mike White’s fourth-and-goal pass from the Minnesota 1-yard line for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the game. Instead, the ball fell to the turf as Berrios tried to pull it in and the Jets lost, 27-22 to the Vikings. “He put the ball there,” Berrios said. “I’ve got to make that play.” The Jets got one more shot at scoring a game-winning touchdown, but the chance they will look...

49 MINUTES AGO