December events at Phoenix senior centers
December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
Herberger issues call to artists
December 2022 — Arizona is best known for the Grand Canyon, and the Herberger Theater Center is currently looking for artistic interpretation of the majestic landmark for a new exhibit, “The Grand Canyon State.”. Art submissions ranging from realism, impressionistic to abstract will be accepted electronically or postmarked...
Valley Metro launches art grant program
December 2022 — Downtown and South Phoenix residents will soon enjoy artistic and cultural enrichment to reflect the community and complement construction of the South Central Extension/ Downtown Hub light rail project. Through 2024, Valley Metro will fund a total of $90,000 in grants to local community organizations who will facilitate arts and culture projects.
City seeks input on North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan
The City of Phoenix is seeking public input for the North Mountain Park Renovation Master Plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of gathering public input to help in the development of the future park amenities and improvements at North Mountain Park, located at 10600 N. 7th St. Once the design concept is identified, renovations and construction will take place over the next several years.
