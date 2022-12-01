ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Low-literacy New Mexicans may soon have better access to courts

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKrV9_0jUDKW5x00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with difficulty reading and writing may soon have better access to New Mexico’s legal system. The state’s Supreme Court recently approved the statewide use of scribing services in courts. The service will help people fill out court forms.

“The scribing program further expands access to justice in New Mexico for people without a lawyer,” New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said in a press release. “It can be challenging and frustrating for people to navigate court processes that are unfamiliar to them. The assistance of a scribe to fill out a form helps people move their legal cases through the justice system.”

New lawsuit claims federal agency harming New Mexico’s silvery minnows

A handful of judicial districts have been trying out the services in recent years. Courts in Curry, Roosevelt, and Bernalillo County have been test piloting the program. With promising results, the New Mexico Supreme Court has decided to allow the program to expand to more locations in the state.

“The scribing program has been incredibly successful in the Second Judicial District Court [in Bernalillo County], Chief Judge Marie Ward said in a press release. “It has enabled us to better meet the needs of our community and has helped ensure that everyone has an opportunity to present their case to a judge and navigate the court system.”

The expansion of the program is optional for courts across the state. But Barry Massey, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts says scribing services fill an important need.

In 2021, Albuquerque spent $63.7 million on nonprofits

“There is a need for this sort of assistance because growing numbers of people represent themselves in civil legal matters,” Massey says. “And New Mexico has one of the highest illiteracy rates in the country and New Mexico has a significant population of people with limited English proficiency (LEP).”

The expansion of scribing services could be particularly helpful in civil cases (i.e. not criminal cases). Civil cases, which require people to fill out forms – sometimes without legal help – allow New Mexicans to legally change their names, settle a debt, make complaints against public officials, and claim property, among other issues. Across the state, civil cases make up the majority of cases seen by district courts, according to Massey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

With three viruses surging in New Mexico, COVID surveillance is stalled and contracting

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 1, 2022, reflecting reported data from 11/24-11/30/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What’s the deal with New Mexico’s PRC?

The governor will appoint to New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission three people who will wield much power as the state navigates a transition in energy sources. (Getty Images) If you’ve never heard of the state’s Public Regulation Commission, you’ve likely still observed the consequences of its decisions in your daily...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Survey: New Mexico ranks low for trying to find a job

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub survey ranks the best and worst places to find a job in the U.S. New Mexico pops up towards the bottom of the list at 36th place. It also put New Mexico’s job market in 47th place. The survey compared all 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal hit and run, Opioid settlement, Weekend rain, New sign, River of Lights

Friday’s Top Stories How often does child abuse & neglect occur in New Mexico? NM health department issues emergency order during respiratory virus spike Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The Pit in Albuquerque Behind the Story: Parents allowed child visits amid abuse allegations NMSU steps up security following UNM campus shooting Man accused […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening

The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
EL PASO, TX
fox34.com

New Mexico Dept. of Health issues public health emergency to address rise in respiratory viruses

NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The New Mexico Department of Health has issued a public health emergency order in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The order requires all New Mexico hospitals to work cooperatively to reactivate and participate in a “hub and spoke” model of resource management to ensure patients are transferred to appropriate levels of care.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRQE News 13

Cloudy morning with lighter showers

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to overcast skies with some light mist/showers near Socorro and into Valencia County this morning. The higher humidity is creating some foggy conditions with reduced visibility across central New Mexico. Some steadier rain fell near Belen, just north of Socorro with totals topping out near 2″! This was a pretty narrow band of rain so amounts tapered greatly moving north. The ABQ metro received around a half inch. We’ll see some lighter showers throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but not as heavy as Saturday. High temperatures today will be much milder for eastern NM, but similar for central and west. The Rio Grande Valley will reach the lower 50s under overcast skies. We’ll finally see the clouds break apart overnight into Monday.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy