Now you can eat your Chick-fil-A and wear it, too

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Need a gift for the ultimate Chick-fil-A fan in your life this holiday season?

The Atlanta-based company is releasing its ‘Authentic Chick-fil-A Originals’ collection, featuring clothing and accessories inspired by classic menu items such as the chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and lemonade.

The limited-edition collection features t-shirts, hats, coffee mugs, hoodies, totes, blankets, pillowcases, and more.

“This collection is a joyful expression of the originality that both sets us apart and resonates with our fans,” said Kate Neyhart with Chick-fil-A. “Our fans have been asking for it, so we’re thrilled to say thank you with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they’ll love.”

Click here to shop at the store. The collection is only available for purchase online.

