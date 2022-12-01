NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night. They came out strong on their first drive on fourth and two; quarterback Boston Seahorn connected to Tyson Jenkins for a big gain, and that set up their next big play, when Seahorn on the keeper got the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally, on another quarterback keeper, Harmony got the first score of the game. The following extra point was good, and Harmony led seven to nothing.

1 DAY AGO