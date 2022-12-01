ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLTV

East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Harmony ISD cancels Friday classes for Eagles semifinal game

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harmony ISD has announced classes are cancelled Friday so fans can travel to support their football team as they play Poth near Houston. An announcement from the ISD said, “Our Harmony Eagles are playing Poth in the state semifinal game at Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Stadium at 7:00! This will help fans, families, and community travel to support our Harmony Eagles.”
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night. They came out strong on their first drive on fourth and two; quarterback Boston Seahorn connected to Tyson Jenkins for a big gain, and that set up their next big play, when Seahorn on the keeper got the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally, on another quarterback keeper, Harmony got the first score of the game. The following extra point was good, and Harmony led seven to nothing.

