wtva.com
Storm cleanup underway in Lowndes County
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Storm cleanup is underway in Lowndes County following Tuesday’s tornado. WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with the county’s road manager about the process. Watch the story in the video above.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
wcbi.com
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes from Tuesday night’s storms
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday night’s storms produced a total of four tornadoes across the WCBI coverage area. STEENS TORNADO – this tornado began just east of US 45, approximately 4 miles south of the Air Force Base. It quickly moved east and strengthened as it crossed Highway 12 near the Woodlawn community. This tornado was rated an EF-2 with maximum winds near 130 mph. The tornado lifted just before reaching the state line.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Here’s How Many Tornadoes Were Reported in the Southeast the Other Night
A string of deadly tornados recently ravaged parts of the South, leaving areas in disarray and destruction. According to reports, at least 35 twisters touched down in states such as Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Tragically, the storm claimed the lives of two people early...
wcbi.com
Drone Footage of Storm Damage in Steens Area – 11/29/2022
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI took drone footage of the areas hit hardest by the severe weather and tornado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This is the area of Steens, Miss. and around Highway 12. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
wcbi.com
Local organization lends helping hand to families affected by tornado
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – More than 35 homes in Lowndes County suffered damage from Tuesday night’s storm. After the devastating tornado that hit Tuesday night, Steens residents are processing what’s left. And now that their power is restored, the clean-up is in full gear. Many Lowndes...
wcbi.com
Cloudy & Cool Sunday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer air will begin to surge back into the Deep South on Monday, but it won’t be sunshine and butterflies. Multiple rounds of rain are on the way next week. In fact, this could lead to localized flash flooding in parts of north Mississippi and north Alabama.
News Channel 25
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him. Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street. Original story. PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)-...
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage
On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states. Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
2 dead after storms sweep South
At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours,...
