COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday night’s storms produced a total of four tornadoes across the WCBI coverage area. STEENS TORNADO – this tornado began just east of US 45, approximately 4 miles south of the Air Force Base. It quickly moved east and strengthened as it crossed Highway 12 near the Woodlawn community. This tornado was rated an EF-2 with maximum winds near 130 mph. The tornado lifted just before reaching the state line.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO