Ronaldo looks to shine like Mbappé and Messi at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer. Lionel Messi has been thrilling fans with his goals and dribbles. So what about Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the other superstars at the World Cup?. OK, he’s broken a tournament record by becoming the first player to score...
Rundown on Monday’s Round of 16 World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Monday’s World Cup matches: Round of 16 Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m., Fox Japan is looking for its best ever result at a World Cup, which it would achieve with a win over Croatia and a trip to the quarterfinals. Croatia, which was a finalist four years ago in Russia, struggled to get its offense going for stretches during the group stage, but made it out thanks to two 0-0 draws and a 4-1 win over Canada. The coastal nation has an aging team, but midfielder Luka Modric is one of the best in the world and there may be another run the Croatians. Brazil vs. South Korea, 2 p.m., Fox Neymar’s status is the big story in this one, as the superstar forward may be available for Brazil after suffering an ankle injury early in the tournament. As always the Selecão are one of the heavy favorites, but South Korea should be a formidable test. Hwang Hee-chan’s 91st-minute winner against Portugal got South Korea out of the group stage in dramatic fashion. Is there another upset victory in the cards here?
World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar’s 1 liquor store
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar’s capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn’t a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
