Mindy Kaling Walks on Wild Side in Leopard-Spotted Dress & PVC Stilettos for ‘The View’

Mindy Kaling shared her latest projects on “The View” this week with a wild twist, thanks to the power of prints.

While leaving the program’s studios in New York City on Thursday afternoon, the “Never Have I Ever” creator wore a silky midi-length dress with short puffed sleeves, fully covered in a brown, beige and black spotted leopard print. Giving the wild dress a ladylike finish was a matching attached belt accentuated by a sculpted black rosette buckle. Kaling warded off the early winter chill with a black leather coat trimmed in thick plush faux fur. Her ensemble was complete with diamond stud earrings and stacked gold rings.

When it came to shoes, Kaling completed her ensemble with a set of see-through pumps. Her style included thin black pointed-toe soles with matching slingback and ankle straps. Though a set of 4-inch stiletto heels added a slick finish to the pair, what truly stood out were its toes – triangular uppers crafted from clear PVC, giving Kaling’s footwear a barely-there appearance.

The star sat down on “The View” to discuss her latest projects, including season 2 of the “Sex Lives of College Girls” and the importance of supporting diverse female voices in the entertainment industry. You can discover her full interview below on YouTube .

Previously, Kaling also proved the power of a sharp shoe while appearing on “Good Morning America” to discuss Mindy’s Book Club. For this outing, she donned a black and white bow-accented minidress, paired with towering 6-inch platform pumps — in fact, the viral Bebe style by Giuseppe Zanotti.

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.