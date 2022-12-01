ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9.

Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over a bustier and fringe midi skirt. The piece also had a turtleneck and long-fitted sleeves.

To let her outfit do all of the talking, the “Like A Boss” actress simply accessorized with diamond cuffs earrings. For glam, Haddish went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “Girls Trip” star’s look was the Paris Texas Hollywood Crystal Stiletto Mules . The slip-on style included an elongated, pointed triangular toe and sits on a 3-inch stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste . For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Haddish’s breakout style statements.

