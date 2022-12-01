Effective: 2022-12-04 21:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snow will be Monday afternoon and Monday night. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO