Effective: 2022-12-04 17:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 13:30:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. * WHAT...Avalanche Warning * WHERE... Flat Tops, Elk Head Mountains, Park Range, Gore Range, and Front Range * WHEN... Very dangerous avalanche conditions developing by Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday. * IMPACTS...You can expect to easily trigger a large and dangerous avalanche on steep northerly and easterly-facing slopes at all elevations. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended on Monday or Tuesday. Stay up- to-date with changing conditions at colorado.gov/avalanche.

