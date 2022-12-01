ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate escapes from Crawford County Jail

By C.C. McCandless, Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man serving a ten-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren on November 30.

Jeromy Call, 38, pleaded guilty to theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by certain persons in connection with an incident in August 2020. He was sentenced in Crawford County Circuit Court to 10 years in jail on the theft charge and was given a six-year suspended sentence for the firearms charge.

According to a post on the Crawford County Facebook page , early Wednesday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., Call escaped from custody by reportedly crawling through a duct vent.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants. Authorities say Call does not have a violent history, however, if spotted they advise that you should not engage with him.

Both LeFlore County escapees back in custody

Call previously escaped from a LeFlore County, Oklahoma jail on Oct. 29, 2021. He was captured by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 1.

If anyone has seen or has information in reference to Call’s escape, please contact Investigation Division Lt. Testerman at 479-474-2581.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

