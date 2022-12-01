ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays

By Stephanie Whiteside, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSvw6_0jUDJAt000

( NewsNation ) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months.

A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies.

The report, which comes ahead of the holiday season, said potential targets include public gatherings, religious institutions, government facilities, schools and the LGBTQ+ community. The agency also warned of possible attacks against the media, critical infrastructure and perceived ideological opponents.

“Perceptions of government overreach continue to drive individuals to attempt to commit violence targeting government officials and law enforcement officers,” the report stated. “Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances based on perceptions that the government is overstepping its constitutional authorities or failing to perform its duties.”

DHS pointed to an uptick in extremist content online as well as recent attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting at a gay nightclub that killed five people and recent threats made against the Jewish community in New York City.

The report also highlighted the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at the couple’s San Francisco home and threatening letters and packages received by lawmakers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Heightened threats? Like the Fed threatening to raise the interest rate again right as people are looking for Xmas presents?

Reply
4
Related
dallasexpress.com

NYC to Forcibly Hospitalize Mentally Ill Homeless

New York City authorities will begin hospitalizing homeless and vagrant people deemed to be in “psychiatric crisis,” whether or not these individuals go voluntarily, announced Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday. The “scourge of homelessness,” as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently called it, has infested not only the City...
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?

It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
New York Post

NYPD brass ‘stick it’ to cops, order phone decals to try to curb personal calls, texts

Police brass have ordered cops to attach stickers emblazoned with the letters “NYPD” to their work phones to try to curb personal calls and texting on duty — but some officers are saying where they can stick it. The directive requiring the stickers was added to the NYPD’s patrol guide last week, according to a “Finest Message” sent to cops a day before Thanksgiving. “Upon receipt, all members of the service are required to affix an ‘NYPD phone sticker’ to the outside of their department issued cell phone case, so that it’s clearly visible,” the order dated Nov. 23 reads. Distribution of the...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Nassau County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
labpulse.com

New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme

Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
BROOKLYN, NY
Remington Write

Opinion: People are Getting Very Threadbare

Graffiti is having another NYC momentPhoto byTammy Remington. We don't really need the New York Post to keep telling us that things are getting even dicier than usual out on the streets of New York City. We're not blind. Ok, yes, we’re all pretty used to people getting loud and obnoxious — that’s just basic communication in this city — but there has been an unsettling uptick in outright feral behavior in the past year.
New York Post

Assembly Democrats’ plot to to undo will of Brooklyn voters

Word is the Assembly’s huge Democratic majority means to vote against seating Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang, the Republican winner in Brooklyn’s 49th District, unless he can satisfy their gripes about residency issues. They have the legal power, but it sure looks like disenfranchisement over sour grapes. Do Speaker Carl Heastie & Co. really want to defy the will of the district’s voters — many of them Asian? Chang upset 26-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr., long-time chairman of the Assembly’s Labor Committee and a favorite of public-employee unions. State law gave Abbate ample opportunity to challenge Chang’s residency long before the Nov. 8 election....
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
queenseagle.com

City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees

The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
NBC New York

Trio Charged in 400+ Indictment for Gun Trafficking, Shipping Ghost Guns to NY: AG

Three individuals -- two from New York and one from South Carolina -- were charged in a 438-count indictment in connection to a gun trafficking operation that shipped ghost guns to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force jointly announced Thursday.
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
TheDailyBeast

Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
NBC4 Columbus

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy