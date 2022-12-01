ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19

By Reegan Domagala
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19

Three food services failed their inspections:

  • Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus
  • Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse
  • Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

Alvord House Restaurant

The Alvord House Restaurant had three violations, one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.

  1. The inspector found the owner cutting lemons and limes while not wearing sanitary gloves and not using utensils to eliminate bare-hand contact. This was corrected and the items were thrown out.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the large ice machine wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas below fryer units weren’t clean.

Freedom of Espresso

The Freedom of Espresso had three violations, none in critical condition.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found glass milk bottles being reused to store brewed beverages and juices. Clean bottles are not properly air dried before being turned right side up, allowing some water to puddle in the bottom of the bottles. Bottles appeared stained and still not cleaned.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found syrup dispensers for coffee flavorings not clean and had a sticky residue.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies present near the three-bay sink, floor drain, near glass bottles, and on syrup dispensers. The inspector also found the flies on the wall next to the mop sink closet.

Sweet N’ Salty

Sweet N’ Salty had four violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.

  1. In a small under-counter cooler, the inspector found a bag of mozzarella cheese with mold. About three pounds of cheese were voluntarily thrown out.
  2. In a different small under-counter cooler, a container of cooked sausage crumbles also had mold. About one cup of sausage was voluntarily thrown out.
  3. A bag of walnuts had a hole in the bag from rodents chewing into the bag. About one pound of walnuts was voluntarily thrown out.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found dry food items not protected from contact with rodents.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse dropping and nesting materials in many cupboards and chew marks present as well.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The permitted facility is a kiosk that was built in the middle of the food court. The inspector found that the food contained inside in cupboards that have access through holes cut for wires and pipes to pass through, for rodents as well. The inspector says there was a large amount of dry goods, candy, sugars, flours, etc, that draw in pests, and are not contained in bins.

Many locations passed their inspections between November 13 to 19, 2022. You can see the entire list below.

Antonio’s Italian Kitchen 7608 Oswego Road Clay 11/14/22
Asian Cafe 511 East Genesee Street, Unit #1 Manlius 11/15/22
Asil’s Pub 220 Chapel Drive Camillus 11/14/22
Atonement Lutheran Church 116 West Glen Avenue Syracuse 11/17/22
Brian’s Landing – Jamesville 6533 East Seneca Turnpike Dewitt 11/17/22
Bullfinch Brewpub 306 Hiawatha Boulevard Syracuse 11/15/22
Burger King 3930 South Salina Street Syracuse 11/15/22
Canal Side Cafe & Bistro 23 Syracuse Street Lysander 11/18/22
Cheesecake Factory @ Destiny USA 306 Hiawatha Boulvard West, J112 Syracuse 11/14/22
Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar 5076 Velasko Road Syracuse 11/17/22
China Wang 7608 Oswego Road Clay 11/18/22
Chipotle 406 Towne Drive Manlius 11/17/22
Commons Cafe 4101 Medical Center Drive Manlius 11/18/22
Danzer’s German & American Gasthof 153 Ainsley Drive Syracuse 11/18/22
Dave & Buster’s 10335 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse 11/14/22
Dominos Pizza 6438 Basile Rowe Dewitt 11/14/22
Dosa Grill 4467 East Genesee Street Dewitt 11/15/22
Dunkin 2083 Park Street Syracuse 11/17/22
Dunkin Donuts 2244 Downer Street Van Buren 11/18/22
Dunkin Donuts 6681 Collamer Road Dewitt 11/15/22
Erawan Thai Restaurant 2724 Erie Boulevard East Syracuse 11/14/22
Fish Cove 7608 Oswego Road Clay 11/18/22
Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente 300 West Borden Avenue Syracuse 11/16/22
Gethsemane United Methodist Church 1700 Butternut Street Syracuse 11/18/22
Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ 8154 Brewerton Road Cicero 11/17/22
Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine 124 Headson Drive Syracuse 11/15/22
Indian Fashion 4469 East Genesee Street Syracuse 11/15/22
Kentucky Fried Chicken 3520 West Genesee Street Camillus 11/14/22
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food 64 Main Street Camillus 11/15/22
Kung Fu Tea 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, J209 Syracuse 11/15/22
Lafayette Fire Department 2644 Route 11 Lafayette 11/14/22
Lobster Babe 466 Westcott Street Syracuse 11/14/22
Locker Room (The) 528 Hiawatha Boulevard Syracuse 11/15/22
Movie Tavern Syracuse 180 Township Boulevard Camillus 11/16/22
North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart 109 Chestnut Street Clay 11/16/22
Nottingham (The) 1301 Nottingham Road Dewitt 11/17/22
Oaks at Dewitt (The) 18 Arbor Lane Syracuse 11/17/22
Otisco Fire Department 1933 Route 80 Otisco 11/15/22
Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse 1314 North Salina Street Syracuse 11/14/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church 215 Blackberry Road Clay 11/18/22
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme 122 West Seneca Turnpike Syracuse 11/16/22
Pickle Deli 4461 East Genesee Street Dewitt 11/18/22
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 167 Marshall Street Syracuse 11/14/22
Sam’s Chicken Land 527 Charles Avenue Geddes 11/14/22
Sapori by Antonio 5909 State Route 31 Cicero 11/18/22
St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox 106 Church Street Clay 11/17/22
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 2200 Valley Drive Syracuse 11/18/22
Sweet Basil (The) 3 Clinton Street Tully 11/15/22
Sweet Frog 8063 Brewerton Road Cicero 11/16/22
Syracuse Reformed Presbyterian Church 2517 South Salina Street Syracuse 11/17/22
Thai Flavor 2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard East Syracuse 11/14/22
Thai Thai Cuisine 3138 Erie Boulevard East Dewitt 11/15/22
Thee Diner 6043 State Route 31 Cicero 11/17/22
Twin Trees Pizza on 57 7608 Oswego Road Clay 11/18/22
United Church of Christ in Bayberry 215 Blackberry Road Clay 11/18/22
Wildmixx Nutrition 8140 Brewerton Road Cicero 11/14/22
Willow Glen 3981 Jordan Road Skaneateles 11/16/22
World of Beer 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West Syracuse 11/15/22
