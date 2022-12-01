Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19
Three food services failed their inspections:
- Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus
- Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse
- Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse
Alvord House Restaurant
The Alvord House Restaurant had three violations, one being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers.
- The inspector found the owner cutting lemons and limes while not wearing sanitary gloves and not using utensils to eliminate bare-hand contact. This was corrected and the items were thrown out.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the inside of the large ice machine wasn’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found some floor areas below fryer units weren’t clean.
Freedom of Espresso
The Freedom of Espresso had three violations, none in critical condition.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found glass milk bottles being reused to store brewed beverages and juices. Clean bottles are not properly air dried before being turned right side up, allowing some water to puddle in the bottom of the bottles. Bottles appeared stained and still not cleaned.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found syrup dispensers for coffee flavorings not clean and had a sticky residue.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small black flies present near the three-bay sink, floor drain, near glass bottles, and on syrup dispensers. The inspector also found the flies on the wall next to the mop sink closet.
Sweet N’ Salty
Sweet N’ Salty had four violations, one in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources.
- In a small under-counter cooler, the inspector found a bag of mozzarella cheese with mold. About three pounds of cheese were voluntarily thrown out.
- In a different small under-counter cooler, a container of cooked sausage crumbles also had mold. About one cup of sausage was voluntarily thrown out.
- A bag of walnuts had a hole in the bag from rodents chewing into the bag. About one pound of walnuts was voluntarily thrown out.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found dry food items not protected from contact with rodents.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse dropping and nesting materials in many cupboards and chew marks present as well.
Inadequate insect/rodent control: The permitted facility is a kiosk that was built in the middle of the food court. The inspector found that the food contained inside in cupboards that have access through holes cut for wires and pipes to pass through, for rodents as well. The inspector says there was a large amount of dry goods, candy, sugars, flours, etc, that draw in pests, and are not contained in bins.
Many locations passed their inspections between November 13 to 19, 2022. You can see the entire list below.
|Antonio’s Italian Kitchen
|7608 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/14/22
|Asian Cafe
|511 East Genesee Street, Unit #1
|Manlius
|11/15/22
|Asil’s Pub
|220 Chapel Drive
|Camillus
|11/14/22
|Atonement Lutheran Church
|116 West Glen Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/17/22
|Brian’s Landing – Jamesville
|6533 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|11/17/22
|Bullfinch Brewpub
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Burger King
|3930 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Canal Side Cafe & Bistro
|23 Syracuse Street
|Lysander
|11/18/22
|Cheesecake Factory @ Destiny USA
|306 Hiawatha Boulvard West, J112
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar
|5076 Velasko Road
|Syracuse
|11/17/22
|China Wang
|7608 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/18/22
|Chipotle
|406 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|11/17/22
|Commons Cafe
|4101 Medical Center Drive
|Manlius
|11/18/22
|Danzer’s German & American Gasthof
|153 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|11/18/22
|Dave & Buster’s
|10335 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Dominos Pizza
|6438 Basile Rowe
|Dewitt
|11/14/22
|Dosa Grill
|4467 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|11/15/22
|Dunkin
|2083 Park Street
|Syracuse
|11/17/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|2244 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|11/18/22
|Dunkin Donuts
|6681 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|11/15/22
|Erawan Thai Restaurant
|2724 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Fish Cove
|7608 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/18/22
|Food Bank of CNY at Seals Comm Cente
|300 West Borden Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/16/22
|Gethsemane United Methodist Church
|1700 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|11/18/22
|Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ
|8154 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/17/22
|Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine
|124 Headson Drive
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Indian Fashion
|4469 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3520 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|11/14/22
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food
|64 Main Street
|Camillus
|11/15/22
|Kung Fu Tea
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West, J209
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Lafayette Fire Department
|2644 Route 11
|Lafayette
|11/14/22
|Lobster Babe
|466 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Locker Room (The)
|528 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
|Movie Tavern Syracuse
|180 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|11/16/22
|North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart
|109 Chestnut Street
|Clay
|11/16/22
|Nottingham (The)
|1301 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|11/17/22
|Oaks at Dewitt (The)
|18 Arbor Lane
|Syracuse
|11/17/22
|Otisco Fire Department
|1933 Route 80
|Otisco
|11/15/22
|Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse
|1314 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ United Church
|215 Blackberry Road
|Clay
|11/18/22
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme
|122 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|11/16/22
|Pickle Deli
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|11/18/22
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|167 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Sam’s Chicken Land
|527 Charles Avenue
|Geddes
|11/14/22
|Sapori by Antonio
|5909 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/18/22
|St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox
|106 Church Street
|Clay
|11/17/22
|St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
|2200 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|11/18/22
|Sweet Basil (The)
|3 Clinton Street
|Tully
|11/15/22
|Sweet Frog
|8063 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/16/22
|Syracuse Reformed Presbyterian Church
|2517 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/17/22
|Thai Flavor
|2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/14/22
|Thai Thai Cuisine
|3138 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/15/22
|Thee Diner
|6043 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/17/22
|Twin Trees Pizza on 57
|7608 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/18/22
|United Church of Christ in Bayberry
|215 Blackberry Road
|Clay
|11/18/22
|Wildmixx Nutrition
|8140 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/14/22
|Willow Glen
|3981 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|11/16/22
|World of Beer
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|11/15/22
