Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County.

The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 4.

The closure will allow crews to place fiber optic cable across I-20. They will close the interstate in 15-minute intervals during the closure timeframe.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

