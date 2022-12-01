ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KCTV 5

KCTV 5

Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects now in custody

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man who was shot in Shawnee on Wednesday has died, according to police. Jarod Rodgers, 25, was identified as the victim of the shooting. Shawnee police say five suspects have been take into custody, one of which was captured following a police chase on Thursday afternoon.
KMZU

WIBW

Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
St. Joseph Post

Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
KCTV 5

2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.

