Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
Kansas man Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the death of 25-year-old man Jarod Rogers.
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Clay County on Saturday afternoon resulted in five minors and the 18-year-old female driver suffering injuries. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects now in custody
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man who was shot in Shawnee on Wednesday has died, according to police. Jarod Rodgers, 25, was identified as the victim of the shooting. Shawnee police say five suspects have been take into custody, one of which was captured following a police chase on Thursday afternoon.
A total of five people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man in Shawnee on Wednesday.
Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another
A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of a child and neglecting another child.
CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
A pursuit Thursday in Johnson County ended with a Shawnee shooting suspect being taken into custody.
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County
A man is charged with eight felonies after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Kansas City men charged with shooting at trooper in Blue Springs
Two Kansas City men face numerous charges after prosecutors say they shot at a Missouri State Trooper during a traffic stop in Blue Springs.
2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
