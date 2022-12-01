Read full article on original website
What’s the matter with Arizona?
In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
KTAR.com
Longtime US Representative Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80
PHOENIX — Former U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe of Southern Arizona died at the age of 80. Kolbe served in the House of Representatives for 22 years (1985-2007) as a Republican and was succeeded by Gabby Giffords. He served in the Arizona Legislature before being elected in 1984 to Congress.
Arizona Capitol Times
Donations to nonprofits drop, economy a factor
Donations to nonprofit organizations in Arizona are becoming scarce as fears of an oncoming economic recession rise. The holiday season is here and donations are more important than they are at any other time of year. However, inflation is increasing. Data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project shows that individuals giving to nonprofits has declined by 7% in the first half of 2022, compared to donations during that same time period last year.
Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding
Arizona lawmakers are demanding Gov. Doug Ducey call a special session to allow the legislature to waive a spending cap that threatens to cut $1.4 billion in public school funding across the state, accusing him of dragging his feet despite clear lawmaker support and his own promises. “Governor Ducey, all we’re asking you is to […] The post Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Arizona MVD year-end reminder
As the holiday season is now officially here, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division wants to remind you about a few items that you might want to address soon. The holiday season is typically a great time to visit your local MVD office and take advantage of lighter customer traffic.
AZFamily
Arizona railroad workers disappointed over lack of paid sick days in labor dispute
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
'Furlough all of our employees': Arizona public schools to see massive cuts if Ducey doesn't act on school spending cap
PHOENIX — Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells 12News he is “willing” and “ready” to hold a special session in December to address a spending cap on schools, and he believes he has enough votes in the House to pass an override. “I think between...
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5
PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
knau.org
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. But secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism...
Eight Arizona Counties Have High Community Levels of Covid-19 Says CDC
The Arizona Dept. of Health Services reported yesterday that 8 Arizona counties now have high community levels of Covid-19 based on CDC data. The counties are:. That means that over half of Arizona's 15 counties now have high levels of Covid-19 on a community-level basis.
Foes Line Up Against Ducey’s Container Wall
The state of Arizona is transporting shipping containers to the U.S.-Mexico border for the purpose of filling gaps in the border wall. Governor Doug Ducey claims the U. S. government has been slow to implement its plans to fill the gaps, so in order to protect the citizens of Arizona he is stepping in with a temporary solution. The Governor has been pushing the project, most likely in violation of federal law and despite warnings from the Coronado National Forest and the Bureau of Reclamation.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society to waive fees this week for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - To help some sweet homeless pets find a home “fur” the holidays, Arizona Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees starting Monday until Sunday, Dec. 11. Bissell Pet Foundation is partnering with the organization to make sure all adoption fees are entirely waved for the week--including those for puppies and kittens. AHS said it is facing a critical capacity for this time of year. More than 1,100 pets are up for adoption and are scattered between the AHS shelters and in Foster Hero homes.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
