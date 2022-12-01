Read full article on original website
them.us
10 Trans Attorneys Were Just Admitted to Practice Before the Supreme Court
Amidst one of the most hostile legal landscapes for trans people in U.S. history, the first ever cohort of out trans attorneys were admitted to practice before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The ceremony, which recognized ten members of the National Trans Bar Association (NTBA), intended to “showcase to the...
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it. At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. On Tuesday, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer told the justices that federal law does “not create an unyielding mandate to apprehend and remove” every one of the more than 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
eenews.net
Supreme Court presses DOJ in property rights battle
Supreme Court justices directed tough questions Wednesday at the Biden administration in a case involving damage to private property along a Forest Service road. Justices appeared skeptical of the Justice Department’s argument that property owners couldn’t bring a case against the government because of a 12-year limit on when a lawsuit could be filed.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Washington Examiner
Religious groups victorious after Biden HHS misses date to appeal ruling against transgender mandate
Religious freedom groups came out victorious after the Biden administration missed a deadline last week to appeal a federal court ruling that struck down a transgender Department of Health and Human Services mandate. The mandate, which was issued under former President Barack Obama and carried over into the Biden administration,...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker
As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
TIME magazine suggests only Republicans can be 'election deniers'
TIME magazine offered a full-throated defense of incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is facing GOP attacks as a so-called "election denier."
Washington Examiner
Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden confronted about laptop drama at White House event
Hunter Biden was questioned about House Republicans' plans to investigate him and Elon Musk releasing files on Twitter's handling of stories about his laptop before the 2020 election while at the White House on Sunday. At a festive black-tie White House event to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees Sunday evening, the...
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judge’s ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Supreme Court hears arguments over state's "trigger" ban on abortions
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday pertaining to a preliminary injunction blocking the state's trigger ban on abortions from taking effect while litigation proceeds. . The plaintiffs, the Red River Women's Clinic, and its Medical Director Dr. Kathryn Eggleston, argue the North Dakota constitution guarantees...
