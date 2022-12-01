ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, NJ

3d ago

Town says choose a company more in line with their values? THE TOWN DOES NOT HAVE ANY VALUES! Chick-Fil-A is closed on sundays for religious reasons & family time. What other companies care about either one of those things? The township is woke and THAT IS DISGUSTING!

Christopher Petraglia
2d ago

Sure it’s about traffic-flow worries. It’s not about the Conservative values that Chick-Fil-A holds. Sure. Democrats, you’re not fooling anyone, except the far-Left’s ‘Useful Idiots’. Corruption runs very deep, in NJ.

Lou Conte
2d ago

So then according to the Bloomfield mayor just because a company has beliefs that don’t align with what he thinks they should not be allowed to do business? This is becoming a trend that is very disturbing apparently you can have opinions about things as long as they don’t disagree with anybody, that’s not the American way unfortunately

New York YIMBY

Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey

Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ ranks surprisingly well nationally with new small businesses despite high costs

Let's face it, small businesses are what truly make us who we are. Especially during the holiday seasons, they tend to offer more personalized gifts over big box chains. Luckily for New Jersey, we have a ton of small businesses in most corners of our state. Not only that but many of them are located in some of our incredibly charming downtowns which is an added bonus.
CBS Philly

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
New Jersey 101.5

Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

