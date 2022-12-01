Read full article on original website
Five runs open Friday as Hogadon ski season kicks off; Casper Mountain to get more snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Ski season kicked off Friday at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain. Ahead of the opening, the ski area had said that only the Boomerang run would be open, but five trails are open on Friday morning, according to Hogadon’s website. The open trails are Morning Dew, Sulley’s, Boomerang, Dickies Delight and Holiday. A map shows the runs at Hogadon as follows:
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Heavy snow showers and gusty winds tonight
TONIGHT: Heavy snow showers are across the all of our local mountains and we are expecting a good round of heavy snow to go through the valleys later in the evening and nighttime hours. Winds will be very breezy out between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and lower 10's.
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 1, 2022
WYOMING — Heavy snow and 65+ mph crosswinds in areas will create high travel impacts across sections of Wyoming tonight and Friday. The jetstream and a strong cold front will combine to produce heavy snow in areas and additional high winds tonight into Friday. Mostly dry conditions and lighter...
Strong Winds, Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Over Next Week
Strong winds and snow will be the main story across southeast Wyoming over the next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of southeast Wyoming until 5 p.m. Friday, with gusts up to 80 mph expected in some areas. URGENT...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 4, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by in Douglas, Wyoming by Brett Cornell of Casper. Brett writes: “After having to stay in Douglas due to I-25 closing to high profile vehicles, I was greeted this morning with a beautiful sunrise! Great reminder of just Who is really in charge of things!”
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Special Olympics Wyoming celebrates 50 years, hosts annual fundraiser
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser of the year. However, in addition to raising funds, the day also served as a celebration of 50 years of the Special Olympics in Wyoming. “This...
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
