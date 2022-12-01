Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Michael Gallup (illness) will play Sunday in Week 13 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Gallup is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but his status for Sunday's contest was never truly in doubt. Still, it's nice to see he has officially been given the green light to suit up.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13; Brock Purdy in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was carted to the locker room in Week 13 and is questionable to return against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo twisted his ankle while two Dolphins defenders tackled him to the ground, and appeared to be in serious pain as he was carted to locker room. Brock Purdy will take over at quarterback against the Dolphins.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole (ankle) questionable for Warriors Monday night
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Poole is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Josh Jacobs (calf) a game-time decision for Raiders in Week 13
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs nearly broke fantasy football a week ago when he tallied over 300 yards from scrimmage and scored twice against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has since dealt with a tough calf strain and is in danger of missing the team's Week 13 game. He'll test out his calf during pre-game warmups before making a decision, but the NFL's Ian Rapoport added that there is some optimism that the former first-round pick will be able to suit up.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) won't play for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia was originally listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He has been ruled out once again due to left foot soreness. In 16 games this season, LaRavia is averaging 5.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
