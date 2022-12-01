Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs nearly broke fantasy football a week ago when he tallied over 300 yards from scrimmage and scored twice against the Seattle Seahawks, but he has since dealt with a tough calf strain and is in danger of missing the team's Week 13 game. He'll test out his calf during pre-game warmups before making a decision, but the NFL's Ian Rapoport added that there is some optimism that the former first-round pick will be able to suit up.

18 HOURS AGO