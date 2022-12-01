ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 WTUG

alreporter.com

Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House

Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama: 12 Items To Buy At Dollar General During The Holidays

We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
nomadlawyer.org

Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
wbrc.com

Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm. A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food. The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give...
tdalabamamag.com

Deion Sanders rumored to take Colorado job and bringing a DC from Alabama

A very interesting rumor/report has hit social media. Su’a Cravens, a former linebacker/safety hybrid for the University of Southern California, is now a sports analyst at CBS Sports Central. He is reporting — via sources — that Colorado not only has Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders as a ‘done deal’ but Sanders plans on bringing a defensive coordinator from Alabama’s staff. An announcement is supposed to come from Sanders or Colorado this weekend or early next week. Crimson Tide fans are hoping this is the call for Pete Golding to move on from Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com

Hoover City Schools to offer incentives to find qualified bus drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools (HCS) is in need of full-time bus drivers and is offering new incentives to get them. The school district has tried everything from yard signs to social media, but nothing has been enough to fill their vacant positions. It has now come to a point where they have decided to think outside the box.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
Alabama Now

Woman from famous Alabama civil rights protest photo dies at 81

Mamie King-Chalmers, who as a young Black woman appeared in an iconic photo about civil rights struggles in Alabama, has died at the age of 81. She died Tuesday in Detroit, her home since the 1970s, daughter Lasuria Allman said. A cause wasn’t disclosed. King-Chalmers, 21 at the time,...
tdalabamamag.com

Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday

Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
wvtm13.com

Contractor begins clearing out overgrowth at Shadowlawn Memorial Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jesse Washington's parents are buried at Shadowlawn Memorial Park. He visits the cemetery every few weeks to trim their burial plot. So, he knows how the neglected graveyard can frustrate the loved ones of those buried there. "Most of the time people come up here to...
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23

Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
CBS 42

Local law enforcement increase presence to keep shoppers safe during the holidays

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday shopping season is upon us, and local law enforcement are increasing their presence to keep shoppers safe. Whether you are out and about or browsing online for those special holiday purchases, officer Brian Hale with Hoover PD tells CBS42 there are several safety issues shoppers should be aware of. […]
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows

Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
