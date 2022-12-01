ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 8

Related
GoLocalProv

COMING MONDAY: Rhode Island’s Cannabis King

Cannabis is Rhode Island’s new fast-growing industry. One man is the emerging dominant player running the biggest dispensary. Exclusively on GoLocal on Monday — a look at Rhode Island State Police filings in a Superior Court case that shows more than a thousand calls and texts between an accused illegal alleged drug player, and this leader in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry.
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000

From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT

STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 1, 2022

“The weather here in RI has made getting out to the tog grounds difficult, but if you can find a weather window you are sure to get some nice fish. Cod fishing is the same, find the right weather and get out to some deeper structure and you’ll find some really nice fish.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy