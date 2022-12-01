Read full article on original website
Related
GoLocalProv
COMING MONDAY: Rhode Island’s Cannabis King
Cannabis is Rhode Island’s new fast-growing industry. One man is the emerging dominant player running the biggest dispensary. Exclusively on GoLocal on Monday — a look at Rhode Island State Police filings in a Superior Court case that shows more than a thousand calls and texts between an accused illegal alleged drug player, and this leader in Rhode Island’s cannabis industry.
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $400,000
From the Beach Terrace neighborhood in Bristol to an Original owner Gambrel style colonial built in 1986 in South Kingstown, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes for about $400,00. Take a tour of the properties below. And to see what your home...
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on first day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — December 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Governor Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Medical marijuana cards are now free in Rhode Island
The start of recreational sales means changes for the medical marijuana program in Rhode Island.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
ABC6.com
‘It is not legal to drive and smoke marijuana’: Drug recognition expert talks cannabis legalization, keeping roadways safe
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s day one of marijuana being legal in Rhode Island, which has some residents questioning how safe our roadways will be, and how this will impact public safety. Motorcycle officer and patrolman Jose Deschamps is a 28-year veteran of the Providence Police Department, and...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
“The weather here in RI has made getting out to the tog grounds difficult, but if you can find a weather window you are sure to get some nice fish. Cod fishing is the same, find the right weather and get out to some deeper structure and you’ll find some really nice fish.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Comments / 8