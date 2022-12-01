I am a Christian and I have no problem with it. The KJV says I will be judged on my own life and merits. What someone else does is their issue. The constitution gives people certain rights which I understand to mean they have the right to choose what makes them happy. Make no mistake, the Bible says that same sex partners is sinful. But, who am I to pass judgement. I have enough problems just trying to live a Christian life myself let alone worry about someone else’s life. All I can do is pray and I find myself doing that quite a bit these days…
I don't need these 2 opportunistic, out of touch fools to have any say or opinion regarding my marriage of over 35 years. The last gasp of the old boy's bully club.
Mitch was also against interracial marriage. ..but yet forgot his wife is not Caucasian... the whole world would be much better if everyone minded their own house and relationships.... who a person loves is no ones business. this government is all about control.. we pay them to tell us how to live.
