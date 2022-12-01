Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023
After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
WKRC
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
cincinnatirefined.com
Featured Listing: 6303 Chandler Street
This completely renovated home in Madisonville features modern and tasteful updates throughout! Brand new kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan! Four bedrooms, two full baths, and one partial bath. Two bedrooms on second floor have walk-in closets. Updated bathroom on each level! New electric, plumbing, flooring, and paint, with a fenced backyard. Must-see! $325,000.
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Crescent Springs
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The Ritchie Avenue area of Crescent Springs is right off the expressway, and there are so many hidden gems. Sweet Basil: 2520 Hazelwood...
WLWT 5
Spiking flu cases taking toll on some small businesses
CINCINNATI — Flu cases that have packed hospitals, doctor’s offices and closed some schools are also affecting local businesses. “We've definitely noticed, especially as a small business,” said Cameron White. “We have a staff of, like, five or six people. So, when one or two people go down, it's like all hell breaks loose.”
WRBI Radio
Hillenbrand completes acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment
Batesville, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. announced Thursday it has completed the acquisition of the Peerless Food Equipment division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $59 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, using available borrowings under its existing credit facility. “The equipment and solutions offered...
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
WKRC
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
WKRC
New year could put Cincinnati's white-hot housing market to the test
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Steve Eha and his wife, Laura, put their home on the market on a Friday, had 25 showings and by the next day, it was under contract. That short 24-hour turnaround is no surprise, as the average days on market for homes in Hamilton, Butler,...
cincinnatizoo.org
Ride the New Electric Train!
New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating
MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
lovelandmagazine.com
Early holiday presents for Loveland homeowners – It’s coal under the tree
Loveland, Ohio – No matter, whether naughty or nice, Loveland homeowners and renters will unwrap a piece of coal for the holidays when they sneak a peak at their next utility bill. With disregard for seniors on a fixed income and amid the recent uproar and defeat of the Loveland City School District levy over those concerns, the Loveland City Council has implemented new fees for homeowners that increase their water bill.
Fox 19
Kings Island’s WinterFest nominated for Best Holiday Theme Park Events in the U.S.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kings Island’s WinterFest has been nominated as one of the country’s Best Holiday Theme Park Events by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll. In September, USA Today readers named Halloween Haunt the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country. WinterFest...
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
WHIO Dayton
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
Inflation Is Cutting Into States’ Big Infrastructure Windfall
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening. Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by...
WLWT 5
Two new airlines coming to CVG next year with flights to popular destinations
HEBRON, Ky. — Planning a trip?. Two new airlines will be launching out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The newest airline, British Airways, will launch a direct flight to London starting June 5, 2023. Flights can now be purchased on britishairways.com. The flight will operate five times...
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
Woman facing eviction claims someone is cashing rent payments
A grandmother slapped with eviction for not paying rent claims someone is cashing money orders sent to her landlord.
linknky.com
Local man shows off private collection of antique vehicles for a good cause
One man is ready to show off his private car and truck collection of over 220 vintage and antique vehicles after 30 years. With tours open to the public every Friday and Saturday, you can see a collection of automobiles ranging from the early 1900s to a 1980s DeLorean. “He...
