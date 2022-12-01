Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) heads to locker room in Week 13; Tyler Huntley to take over
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson suffered a knee injury while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room for evaluation, where he has been designated questionable to return. Backup Tyler Huntley will take over for Jackson until we learn more.
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
numberfire.com
Michael Gallup (illness) will play Sunday in Week 13 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Gallup is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but his status for Sunday's contest was never truly in doubt. Still, it's nice to see he has officially been given the green light to suit up.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13; Brock Purdy in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was carted to the locker room in Week 13 and is questionable to return against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo twisted his ankle while two Dolphins defenders tackled him to the ground, and appeared to be in serious pain as he was carted to locker room. Brock Purdy will take over at quarterback against the Dolphins.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon still in concussion protocol
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. Mixon has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he will need to clear protocol in order to play on Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Samaje Perine will be in line for another full workload if Mixon misses another game. He rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown last week, and caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 35 yards.
numberfire.com
Richie James (knee) will play in Week 13 for New York
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. James was listed questionable due to a knee ailment. Now, he has received the green light to take the field in a nearly must-win contest. Our models project James for...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. Walker burst out of the gates with a 30-yard run on his first play of the game, but suffered an ankle injury early on. His absence has led to DeeJay Dallas absorbing more touches.
numberfire.com
Titans' Treylon Burks being evaluated for a concussion
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is being evaluated for a concussion. Burks is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head during Week 13's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Before exiting the game, Burks caught his only target for 25 yards and a touchdown.
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Niang is dealing with right foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Friday's game versus Boston
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Herro will suit up on the road despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Herro's projection includes 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) ruled out for Houston's Saturday matchup against Warriors
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon will not be active for the second half of Houston's back-to-back for injury maintenance purposes. Expect Kenyon Maritn Jr. to see an increased role on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Friday 12/2/22
It's championship weekend in college football, and Friday could see one team effectively lock themselves into the College Football Playoff with a win in the Pac-12 title game. However, we also have the MAC and Conference USA titles on the line Friday, and our model and I are in lockstep expecting a blowout in one.
numberfire.com
Lions reportedly activate Jameson Williams (knee) off injured reserve, eligible to play in Week 13
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (knee) is eligible to play in Week 13's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams could potentially make his season debut after he was activated off the injured reserve before Week 13' game. Expect the Lions' rookie to play a limited role if he is active on Sunday.
