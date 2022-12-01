Donations to nonprofit organizations in Arizona are becoming scarce as fears of an oncoming economic recession rise. The holiday season is here and donations are more important than they are at any other time of year. However, inflation is increasing. Data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project shows that individuals giving to nonprofits has declined by 7% in the first half of 2022, compared to donations during that same time period last year.

