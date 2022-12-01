Read full article on original website
1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting. Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr. According to officials, one person...
East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold. It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.
Red Kettle donation money stolen from Salvation Army
LEBANON, Tn. (WSMV) - Red Kettle donation money was stolen from the Salvation Army of Wilson County this week, and now the charity is trying to make up for what it lost. Lebanon Police say a thief or group of thieves busted through a window at the charity’s Lebanon facility and made out with more than $1,000.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive...
Local hospitals look to provide more security amid rise in violence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of firing shots inside Saint Thomas hospital is due in court this week as we learn his alleged actions, unfortunately, are not unique. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said violence against healthcare workers is at an all-time high. Last week, hospital staff and...
Boro Pride will be back despite ‘attack on LGBTQ community,’ nonprofit says
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project says there will be a pride festival in Murfreesboro in 2023, despite city leaders recently banning the nonprofit from holding future events on city property. The city’s ban on the nonprofit’s events came after video from this year’s Boro Pride festival surfaced...
Nashville health care workers go door-to-door to stop spread of flu and RSV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walgreens says Tennessee is the second worst state with the flu. In fact, Nashville is one of the cities where it’s spreading the most. One group of health care workers is helping cut back on those making their way to the urgent care waiting room.
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Some Nashville hospitals experiencing overcrowded emergency rooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If a sick patient needs to go the emergency room, ERs have been overflowing for the last month and a lot of those patients are sick with the flu or other respiratory illnesses, according to doctors in Nashville. Dr. Eric Greenfield at Ascension St. Thomas said...
Teens charged in murder of gas station owner spotted at school hours before shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms two teenagers accused of murder were spotted by a school official inside a Nashville high school hours before police say they shot and killed a gas station owner. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email McGavock High...
Springfield to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 8, carriage rides will be available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience is a part of Springfield’s annual holiday light display event, Winter Wonderland.
Iowa will play Kentucky in 25th Annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Iowa from the Big 10 will play Kentucky from the Southeastern Conference in the 25th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Years Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CST inside the Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville. Bowl representatives made the announcement on...
Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police. The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.
First Alert Forecast: Cold Remainder of the Weekend
Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through the rest of this weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows just below freezing. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance is only 20%. A few showers are a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.
Springfield alters storm warning system after causing confusion
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield says it will stop using its severe thunderstorm sirens after getting several complaints. City leaders say the storm warning sounds very similar to their tornado siren and it was creating a lot of confusion. This was a new feature that came with Springfield’s upgraded storm warning system.
First Alert Forecast: On and Off Rain this Week
Cold and Cloudy overnight with rain returning for each day most of the week. Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s by sunrise. On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 10 am or so. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning. The rain continues throughout the afternoon and much of the night. The low will stop in the low 50s.
First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain through Late Next Week
Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry. Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday, then Rain Returns
Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through Sunday. Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s and lowermost 30s by sunrise. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower Sunday afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance will only be 20%. A few showers will be a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.
Physicians from Ukraine visit VUMC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, physicians from Ukraine are visiting Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Vanderbilt is the largest heart transplant program in the world, and we have a very large and growing lung transplant program,” said Dr. Kelly Schlendorf, Medical Director of VUMC’s Adult Heart Transplant Program.
