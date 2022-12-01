Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers...
There Is Help Out There: Resources for SMBs
For anyone thinking about launching a start-up or opening a retail store, business owners don’t have to go at it alone. Even larger companies with a hundred employees that are looking to grow should know that there is a lot of help out there. From the local chamber of commerce and county economic development board to state-level business resource centers and the national-level Small Business Administration, support is there for the taking. And most of it is free.More from WWDA Look at Miami's Pelican HotelFront Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023 On a local level, business resource centers can...
Labor market may skirt U.S. recession: NABE
NABE's latest survey of economists showed the U.S. is likely to enter a recession next year as interest rates rise but the labor market may be spared.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
