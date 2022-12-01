ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWD

There Is Help Out There: Resources for SMBs

For anyone thinking about launching a start-up or opening a retail store, business owners don’t have to go at it alone. Even larger companies with a hundred employees that are looking to grow should know that there is a lot of help out there. From the local chamber of commerce and county economic development board to state-level business resource centers and the national-level Small Business Administration, support is there for the taking. And most of it is free.More from WWDA Look at Miami's Pelican HotelFront Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023 On a local level, business resource centers can...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy