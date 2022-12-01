Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones has been off-screen for six years since Bridget Jones's Baby, but now the author of the books upon which the series is based has hinted to fans that she may return. In an interview with Radio Times' View From My Sofa Podcast, Helen Fielding asked if audiences could see Bridget back on screen in an adaptation of Mad About the Boy, her 2013 novel. Among her novels are Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason, both turned into movies in 2001 and 2004. Instead of the 2013 book, Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016 was based on columns Fielding wrote for The Independent in 2005 and 2006. Nonetheless, the author appears ready to make Mad About the Boy a film. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," she said. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

1 DAY AGO