Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected romance! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski started off their relationship as costars but later found themselves falling head over heels. The pair met in May 2015 while working together on the Off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. At the time, Seyfried was in a relationship with Justin Long. Sadoski, for his part, […]
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Jennifer Garner Twins With Teenage Daughter Violet Affleck at White House State Dinner
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck were a vision in black as the mother-daughter duo stepped out for the White House State Dinner on Violet's 17th birthday. The Yes Day actress was accompanied by her eldest daughter with ex-husband Ben Affleck while attending the dinner as two of 400 VIPs invited to the event hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have a Ball Joking About Relationship On-Air
After a whirlwind week that revealed their relationship to the public, Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had some fun on-air. Holmes and Robach joked a bit about the wild week that saw their romance go public, with tons of speculation swirling around the reveal. On Friday's...
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
Jim Parsons Says 'It's Been a Long Time Coming' to Be an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood
Jim Parson's new movie Spoiler Alert hits theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco Friday Jim Parsons says he has had "an awakening" of how much he loves "bringing myself to the work" in portraying LGTBQ+ characters in recent years. In an interview with Variety for the outlet's Just for Variety podcast Wednesday, Parsons, 49, noted that "the majority" of roles he is offered are gay characters. "I wouldn't necessarily call it a lot of LGBTQ+ content, but there are a lot of gay characters that...
Sally Field Reveals Her Worst On-Screen Kiss Came From Her Famous Ex
Sally Field didn't hesitate to share details when it came to her worst on-screen kiss. The Oscar-winning actress, 76, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where she was asked by a caller about her worst on-screen kissing partner after noting she had previously named her Murphy's Romance co-star James Garner as the best.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything'
Earlier this month, Cyrus opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is happily engaged. The country music star and Australian singer-songwriter Firerose shared their relationship bliss with fans in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, simply writing: "Happiness is everything." The newly engaged couple posed outdoors with Firerose sporting a pink and white plaid top while Cyrus wore a dark green denim shirt. Mitchel Musso, Cyrus' Hannah Montana costar, showed his love for the couple by posting a series of red heart emojis in the post's comments...
Dolly Parton Makes Kelly Clarkson Emotional With Heartfelt Praise
Dolly Parton had Kelly Clarkson close to tears as the country music icon praised her stunning rendition of her son "I Will Always Love You." Parton sat down with the "Because of You" singer for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed over Whitney Houston's cover of her classic song, as well as Clarkson's performance of it at the ACM Awards in March.
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
'Bridget Jones' Author Confirms a Fourth Movie Is in the Works
Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones has been off-screen for six years since Bridget Jones's Baby, but now the author of the books upon which the series is based has hinted to fans that she may return. In an interview with Radio Times' View From My Sofa Podcast, Helen Fielding asked if audiences could see Bridget back on screen in an adaptation of Mad About the Boy, her 2013 novel. Among her novels are Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason, both turned into movies in 2001 and 2004. Instead of the 2013 book, Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016 was based on columns Fielding wrote for The Independent in 2005 and 2006. Nonetheless, the author appears ready to make Mad About the Boy a film. "Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," she said. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."
Britney Spears Shares Surprising Post About Sister Jamie Lynn
Despite being seemingly estranged, Britney Spears is showing some love to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The "Baby One More Time" singer shocked many of her 41.6 million Instagram fans when she shared a tribute post to the Sweet Magnolias star. Captioning a series of photos of Jamie Lynn, including one of her holding a guitar, Britney wrote: "It's my b-day, but you're my heart, so I'm thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain't alone…if anybody knows what that feels like…I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you!!!!" She tagged Jamie Lynn in the post. Some fans are questioning whether or not Britney actually posted it, considering the negative comments she made about her sister in recent years amid her longtime conservatorship being dismissed.
Allure
Megan Fox's Inevitable UN/DN Nail Polish Collab Is Here
The actor teamed up with MGK's brand to launch a crystal- and gemstone-themed collection. It was only a matter of time! If your fiancé had his own nail polish line, wouldn't you want to create your own collection for it? Megan Fox just collaborated with her beloved, Machine Gun Kelly, on a handful of polishes for his UN/DN LAQR brand — and each one has a special significance for the actor.
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wows at White House State Dinner With Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen was pretty and pregnant in pink at the White House. The expectant mom of two stepped out alongside her famous other half, John Legend, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The occasion? None other than a star-studded state dinner held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- and the first state visit hosted during President Joe Biden's term in office.
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
NME
‘Orange Is The New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies aged 56
Brad William Henke, known for roles in Orange Is The New Black and Justified, has died aged 56. The actor died in his sleep on Tuesday (November 29), as confirmed by his family (via Deadline). No cause of death was released. In a statement provided to TMZ, his manager Matt...
Netflix Cancels Young Adult Series After Just One Season
The Midnight Club will not be reconvening for spooky stories in the dark. Just two months after it debuted on Netflix, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club has been canceled by Netflix after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Thursday. Released on Oct. 7, The Midnight Club was an adaptation of...
