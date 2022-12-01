ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endy Rodriguez leads top Pirates prospects going into 2023

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Baseball America has released their top 10 Pirates prospects heading into the 2023 and there are some changes on the list from last season.

Catcher Endy Rodriguez (ETA 2024) is first on the list jumping up from sixth. He began the season at High-A Greensboro, was promoted to Double-A Altoona and played six games in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Rodriguez had a batting average of .323 during the year across all three teams.

Pirates first round draft pick 18-year-old Termarr Johnson (2025) out of Georgia, who was first on the last list, is second.

Johnson was taken fourth overall in the draft and is committed to Arizona State.

“He has a track record of pummeling pitchers on the showcase circuit and some evaluators give his bat top-of-the-scale 80 grades,” said MLB.com. “One scout gave him a double Hall of Famer comparison by calling him a combination of Wade Boggs' plate discipline and Vladimir Guerrero Sr.'s bat-to-ball skills.”

Third on the Baseball America’s Pirates list is catcher Henry Davis (2024) , the first overall draft pick of the 2021 draft.

Davis spent most of his 2022 season with Double-A Altoona, he batted .207 in 31 games and 116 plate appearances with four home runs.

Pitcher Luis Ortiz , (2023) who made his debut this past September with the Pirates, is fourth.

He went 0-2 over four starts with a 4.50 ERA.

Pitcher Quinn Priester (2023) rounds out the top five. The Pirates first round pick in 2019 started the year in Altoona, spending the beginning of the season on the injured list and an oblique issue.

He finished the season 5 and 5, going 4 and 4 In Indy. I had a 3.29 ERA in 19 games started with 89 strikeouts over 90.1 inning pitched and a WHIP of 1.21.

The next five on the top 10 list:

6. Bubba Chandler (2025)
7. Liover Peguero (2023)
8. Nick Gonzales (2023)
9. Mike Burrows (2023)
10. Thomas Harrington (2025)

