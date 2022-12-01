Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
9to5Mac
iPad 10 teardown shows why it lacks support for second-generation Apple Pencil
Apple announced last month the 10th-generation iPad, which features a new design similar to the more expensive iPad models, plus other enhancements. However, despite all the improvements, iPad 10 lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Now iFixit has shared a teardown video showing what’s inside the iPad 10, and it gives us an idea of why the new iPad only works with the old Apple Pencil.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk
Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 410: Elon Musk takes on Apple, Apple Music Replay updates, Mastodon gains steam
Benjamin and Zac react to the double-180 Elon Musk pulled on Apple this week. Mastodon gains steam, with Tapbots announcing plans to launch a Tweetbot-like client. Zac reflects on the Apple Watch Ultra, after spending some time with a Series 8. Apple Music Replay has been overhauled for 2022 and Apple TV+ has some cool new premieres coming up next.
9to5Mac
Twitter offers advertisers BOGO ads to try to win them back; Ye suspended again
Major ad agencies say that almost all of the big brands have paused or dramatically cut their ad spend on the platform, fearing the wild west created by the changes Musk has made. Twitter advertisers offered buy-one-get-one-free ads in the latest desperate attempt to persuade them to return …. Background.
9to5Mac
Apple opens new retail store in massive American Dream mall – except on Sundays
Apple on Monday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store in the huge American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in New Jersey. The store is expected to have the same design as the latest Apple Retail Stores and will open to the public later this week, starting December 3.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Charger $19, HomePod mini $60, Studio Display $100 off, more
It’s Friday once again! And heading into the weekend we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple’s latest gear. Leading the way is Apple’s official MagSafe charger at just $19 to go alongside a rare price cut on HomePod mini refurbished models at $60. Not to mention one of the first markdowns on Apple’s new Studio Display at $100 off or more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: YEELIGHT lamp with wireless charger is the perfect option for a kid’s bedroom
YEELIGHT’s lamp with wireless charging is the perfect option for a kid’s bedroom. In a simple design that includes a touch sensor and HomeKit support, it strikes the perfect balance between form and function; it won’t break the bank, either! If you stop reading here, you need to know two things about it:
Comments / 0