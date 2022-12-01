ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible

Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
9to5Mac

iPad 10 teardown shows why it lacks support for second-generation Apple Pencil

Apple announced last month the 10th-generation iPad, which features a new design similar to the more expensive iPad models, plus other enhancements. However, despite all the improvements, iPad 10 lacks support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Now iFixit has shared a teardown video showing what’s inside the iPad 10, and it gives us an idea of why the new iPad only works with the old Apple Pencil.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Why are managed mobility service providers becoming popular for remote organizations?

The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
TheStreet

B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk

Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
9to5Mac

Twitter offers advertisers BOGO ads to try to win them back; Ye suspended again

Major ad agencies say that almost all of the big brands have paused or dramatically cut their ad spend on the platform, fearing the wild west created by the changes Musk has made. Twitter advertisers offered buy-one-get-one-free ads in the latest desperate attempt to persuade them to return …. Background.
9to5Mac

Apple opens new retail store in massive American Dream mall – except on Sundays

Apple on Monday confirmed that it will soon open a new retail store in the huge American Dream shopping mall and entertainment complex in New Jersey. The store is expected to have the same design as the latest Apple Retail Stores and will open to the public later this week, starting December 3.
dallasexpress.com

Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code

In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Charger $19, HomePod mini $60, Studio Display $100 off, more

