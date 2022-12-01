ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

NDHSAA unanimously decides to move forward with three class basketball system

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfobZ_0jUDEmld00

VALLEY CITY, ND ( KXNET ) — On Thursday morning the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) spent nearly four hours discussing a three-class basketball system before unanimously voting to move to the next step in the process of accepting it. Now the NDHSAA executive board has the ability to make changes to the initial proposal, pending financial and staff studies to be conducted in the future.

The NDHSAA board has not made a final decision on implementation yet but has recognized the plan to move towards a three-class system.

After the Whistle: A deep dive into the three-class basketball proposal

This proposal was sent out by a focus group in early October in an effort to move to a three-class system and was the basis for the presentation to the NDHSAA. The initial proposal needed support from more than 60% of member schools before it could be presented to the high school activities association board.

More than 30 people spoke at the NDHSAA board meeting on Thursday, on both sides, to express their opinions and concerns on the proposal.

It is expected that changes will be made to the initial proposal based on the studies done by the NDHSAA before any other action is taken.

For more on the potential for a three-class basketball system click here.

Take Our Poll
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
wdayradionow.com

State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race

(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
mydakotan.com

Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting

STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
KFYR-TV

ND veterans, first responder honored for service

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
KX News

Interest rates slowly dropping in December for North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Interest rates went up a lot this year, much higher than it has in recent years.However, we are starting to see a drop in interest rates as we enter December. According to Bankrate’s latest survey, today, the national average 30-year fixed refinance interest rate is 6.61%.The average 15-year fixed refinance interest […]
KX News

Pricey Presents: Holiday spending in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Holiday shopping blues are something that many of us face. With both families and inflation growing, people across the United States often burn their built-up finances on the perfect gifts for everyone in their circle of friends and family. Even if you’ve received your holiday funds in the form of a […]
cowboystatedaily.com

Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
KFYR-TV

PSC approves $390 million wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A $390 million wind farm is a ‘go’ in south central North Dakota. The wind farm will consist of 74 turbines and generate 250 megawatts, which is enough to power 70,000 homes. And there was some disagreement amongst commissioners about whether to approve the project.
KX News

ND Health and Human Services invites North Dakotans to disability care meeting

UPDATE: 12/02/2022, 4:46 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at HHS’s Prairie Hills Plaza offices, (1237 West Divide Avenue, Suite 6), in Bismarck. The original story had an incorrect date. ORIGINAL: 11/29/2022, 4:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the first half of 2022, North Dakota Health and […]
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
KX News

Sharing the road with snowplows

When the snow falls, the plows pull out of their driveways and clear off the streets. Of course, the plows drive at a slower pace than the rest of us, but that doesn't mean you should pass them.
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy