LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.
LCSO arrested suspect after a person found dead behind shopping plaza
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Leon County Sheriff’s Office found a dead person Saturday evening in a wooded area behind a Tallahassee shopping plaza. LCSO responded to 3800 Block North Monroe Street around 9 pm in reference to a...
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
Traffic stop yields meth arrest
A traffic stop recently led to the arrest of a Pearson man after he was reportedly discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine and a drug-related object. On November 22, a Coffee County Drug Unit K9 deputy conducted a stop on a gray Toyota truck around 6:27 p.m. on Highway 32 West near Donnie Harper Road after observing the vehicle had an expired license plate. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Donnie Wayne Warren of Pearson.
GBI: Juvenile detained for making threat to a Brooks County school
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that it detained a juvenile for making a threat against a Brooks County School.
Cannon found not guilty of 2nd degree murder in shooting on W. Pensacola St.
A verdict was reached by a jury in the trial of a man accused of being involved in a mass shooting on West Pensacola Street in October.
16 cases on the last Superior Court trial week of the year
Sixteen individuals with charges in Coffee County are ready to stand trial next week during the Superior Court of Coffee County’s last criminal trial week of the year. The majority of the defendants on the calendar are charged with drug offenses, while others face burglary, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
Woman Poisons Husband to Death Faces Malice Murder Allegations
A Georgia woman was nabbed after poisoning her husband to death, according to the authorities. In a report from WCTV, after a 14-month inquiry into her husband’s death, Torrii Fedrick Robinson, 43, was lodged into the Thomas County prison on November 28. Fedrick (Robinson) is facing a malice murder...
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly poisoning husband in Thomas County
A woman is behind bars following a 14-month-long investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday September 5, 2021 the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to investigate a possible poisoning death. The...
One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash
MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
Motorcyclist killed in Suwannee County crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man from Live Oak was killed in a crash on State Road 51 Thursday evening in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. near County Road 250 just south of Live Oak. FHP says...
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
Crash in Suwannee County left one person dead and sent three people to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. The collision Thursday was reported on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was headed north...
Gov. Kemp: Active school shooter hoaxes 'domestic terrorism,' FBI investigating
The Coffee County School System was one of more than a dozen school districts targeted in a statewide school shooting hoax yesterday, with several schools receiving calls with claims of an active shooter on their campus. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released a statement following the widespread panic, stating that an investigation by the FBI is underway.
Valdosta High school shooting hoax causes panic
It happened in the 1000 block of University Street early Wednesday morning. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade...
