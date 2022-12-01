ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate man sentenced for two armed robberies

By Matthew Causey
 3 days ago

An Upstate man has been sentenced to over 30 years in connection to two armed robberies as well as weapons crimes.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced the sentencing of a Greenville man Thursday to 33 years in prison on multiple charges.

27-year-old Preston Emmanuel Hancock was arrested following two armed robberies one at the Truist Bank at 104 Hampton Avenue in Greenville and the other on November 19th of 2018 at the Bank of Travelers Rest off North Pleasantburg Drive.

At both locations, Hancock, along with an accomplice identified as Derrick Davis, passed a note to a teller announcing they were armed and demanding money.

Both individuals were arrested after an investigation by SLED and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Hancock was sentenced this week on two counts of Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence.

