Reward offered for 12-year-old’s unsolved murder in Skyline

By Jafet Serrato
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A $1,000 reward is now being offered for anyone who might know who killed a 12-year-old boy on Nov. 25, 2021.

Angel Gaspar was shot on the evening of Thanksgiving at home while he was in his family’s enclosed backyard on 7426 Cahill Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said medics found a gunshot wound while they were performing life-saving measures on the child.

$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder

Gaspar was then taken to UC San Diego Medical Center where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Gaspar was hit by a stray bullet that went through a backyard fence.

Anyone with information about the murder was asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619)-531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)-580-8477.

